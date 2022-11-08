Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just crashed to $89 before Black Friday

Amazon is home to some of the best early Black Friday deals , and this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds deal is playing the same tune with a record-low price.

Right now the Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $89 at Amazon , that’s a 40% discount worth $60. This Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds deal applies specifically to olive green and lavender colors. If Amazon sells out quickly, or you'd rather a fetching lavender color you can find the earbuds for the same record price at Best Buy .

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality. View Deal

Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds review praised the earbuds' value for money for an already affordably priced pair of earbuds with "many of the same traits as its high-end sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ."

One of the most striking positives of these Earbuds is the sound. Despite the fact they don't support spatial audio, our reviewer found himself nodding along to his favorite tracks stating: "When it comes to audio, Samsung always hits a home run, and the Galaxy Buds 2 is no exception." The Buds 2 also feature very capable active noise cancellation and ambient modes.

These earbuds are a great choice for everyday use, compact and with reasonable call quality, but they should not be considered for a workout. That's because an IPX2 rating means these buds are not splash-proof or sweat-proof. Fitness fans should scour our list of the best workout headphones instead.



All in all however, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent entry point to the world of noise-cancelling earbuds, and at this newly discounted price they make for an even more tempting offer.

