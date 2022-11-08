Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have both been left out of Spain's World Cup 2022 squad, Luis Enrique opting for other players in his 26-man team for the finals in Qatar. Ramos was somewhat controversially snubbed a chance of playing at Euro 2020, ending a run of featuring in ten consecutive tournaments - his first major tournament coming at Euro 2004. The PSG defender was widely expected to lead Spain 18 months ago, shocking fans when he was left out of the team.

11 HOURS AGO