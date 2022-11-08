The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO