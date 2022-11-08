Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
SFGate
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
SFGate
Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680
An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
SFGate
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
SFGate
Southern California Men Arrested In Connection With Gas Station Robberies
Tracy Police announced the arrest Tuesday of two Southern California residents in connection to two gas station robberies last month. Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's...
How a Bay Area home cook's Japanese food blog gained 5 million readers
"I actually like eating more than cooking," she said.
SFGate
City Council Expected To Approve Hiring Andrew White As New Police Chief
Martinez is expected to name Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White as its new police chief next week. The City Council still needs to formally approve White's hiring at its meeting next Wednesday, but it's expected to be a formality as the city issued a statement about White's hiring on Thursday.
How to spend the perfect day in San Francisco's Mission District
This San Francisco neighborhood is like no other.
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
SFGate
Sacramento’s first-time home buyer crisis: ‘Our own people cannot afford our homes’
The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
SFGate
Canepa Holding Lead In Race For County Supes Seat
Stockton City Council member Paul Canepa has the lead against the city's former vice mayor Elbert Holman Jr. In Tuesday's election to represent District 2 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, according to the county's unofficial election results. Holman and Canepa, both natives of the county, advanced from...
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
SFGate
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
