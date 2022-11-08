ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

SFGate

Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680

An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Sacramento’s first-time home buyer crisis: ‘Our own people cannot afford our homes’

The starter home is becoming a myth for many first-time home buyers in the Sacramento, California, market. The typical renter’s income of roughly $47,000 is less than half what it takes to afford the median-priced home in the area, according to a new analysis by Point2. That ratio is tied for 13th worst in the nation with Fresno, California, and Tuscon, Arizona — and places Sacramento in the same range as markets such as Seattle, Boston and Portland.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Canepa Holding Lead In Race For County Supes Seat

Stockton City Council member Paul Canepa has the lead against the city's former vice mayor Elbert Holman Jr. In Tuesday's election to represent District 2 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, according to the county's unofficial election results. Holman and Canepa, both natives of the county, advanced from...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

