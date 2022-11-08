ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa State Daily

DaaBINs are filled to Daa brim: Find discounted resell items at Ames store

Saturday before 9 a.m., people are lined up outside of DaaBIN Store, waiting to enter the shop after its weekly restock. Over 30 large gray bins are filled to the brim with unopened boxes, shipping packages and anything else imaginable. The walls are lined with larger boxes, and racks of clothes sit at the back of the store.
AMES, IA
Bring Me The News

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

The Mall of America has announced its 2022 Black Friday plans, which includes the return of its "mystery scratch-off tickets." On Nov. 25, the megamall will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. after closing on Thanksgiving Day for the seventh-straight year. It will replicate the same hours as last year, staying open until 9 p.m.
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s four-legged friend is Donut Fest. If you’re interested in Donut Fest or any other pet from Stray Rescue, you can stop by their location at 2320 Pine Street or call 314-771-6121.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
TheStreet

Best U.S. Cities for Vintage and Thrifty Shoppers

The secondhand merchandise industry is expanding as more consumers, concerned about both cost and wastefulness, turn to buying used instead of new. The U.S. secondhand market is coming into its own and expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, according to a report by thredUP (TDUP) - Get Free Report, an online resale marketplace.
TEXAS STATE
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Invokes ‘Office Space’ To Promote Holiday Deals On Mondays

Walmart’s holiday deals campaign nicely rolls up several current trends while trying to give consumers a reason to look forward to Mondays, when many have to leave the freedom the weekend provides for jobs they may not enjoy doing. By bringing together the cast of “Office Space,” Walmart plays...

