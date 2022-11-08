Read full article on original website
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
The Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force rescued nine starving dogs from a property in Farmington.
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at one Metro East store
Schnucks is recalling certain packs of fresh ground beef sold at its one Metro East store because the product might be contaminated with foreign materials.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
FOX2now.com
Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis postponing elementary schools until 2024
The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25 school year. Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis …. The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25...
Iowa State Daily
DaaBINs are filled to Daa brim: Find discounted resell items at Ames store
Saturday before 9 a.m., people are lined up outside of DaaBIN Store, waiting to enter the shop after its weekly restock. Over 30 large gray bins are filled to the brim with unopened boxes, shipping packages and anything else imaginable. The walls are lined with larger boxes, and racks of clothes sit at the back of the store.
Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans
The Mall of America has announced its 2022 Black Friday plans, which includes the return of its "mystery scratch-off tickets." On Nov. 25, the megamall will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. after closing on Thanksgiving Day for the seventh-straight year. It will replicate the same hours as last year, staying open until 9 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
I always vacation somewhere with snow during the holidays. These 9 US places are my favorite quintessential winter wonderlands.
Try out kicksledding and fill up on fish boils in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, or live out your winter Olympic dreams in Park City, Utah.
FOX2now.com
Double discounts gobble up savings from Approved Home Improvements with 40% off internal chimney repairs
ST. LOUIS – It’s the season for double discounts from Approved Home Improvements. Right now, get 40% off all internal chimney repairs with work completed by November 30. Get James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements to inspect and see if you have any fireplace and chimney damage.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s four-legged friend is Donut Fest. If you’re interested in Donut Fest or any other pet from Stray Rescue, you can stop by their location at 2320 Pine Street or call 314-771-6121.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Best U.S. Cities for Vintage and Thrifty Shoppers
The secondhand merchandise industry is expanding as more consumers, concerned about both cost and wastefulness, turn to buying used instead of new. The U.S. secondhand market is coming into its own and expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, according to a report by thredUP (TDUP) - Get Free Report, an online resale marketplace.
Study: No radioactive material found at a Florissant school
“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe.”
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Invokes ‘Office Space’ To Promote Holiday Deals On Mondays
Walmart’s holiday deals campaign nicely rolls up several current trends while trying to give consumers a reason to look forward to Mondays, when many have to leave the freedom the weekend provides for jobs they may not enjoy doing. By bringing together the cast of “Office Space,” Walmart plays...
