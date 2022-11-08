Hey, did you guys see that Wednesday was the start of the fall signing period for college sports? Every sport with the exception of football was able to start accepting letters of intent from current high school seniors on Wednesday. Marquette men’s basketball is no exception, and before we even got to lunchtime, MU announced the signings of Al Amadou, Zaide Lowery, and Tre Norman. All three young men had committed to the Golden Eagles and head coach Shaka Smart at some point in the past seven months, so it was just a matter of time before they were able to turn in their official signed letters.
You can’t label Marquette women’s basketball’s first game of the season anything other than a resounding success. It was a 28 point win, 75-47, over Fairleigh Dickinson. They held their opponents to under 50 points in a game that had 71 possessions. Marquette’s top three returning players — Chloe Marotta, Jordan King, and Liza Karlen — combined to contribute 57 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, and nine steals. We can quibble about fine details if you really want to — MU should probably never shoot 24% from behind the arc in a game ever again this season if they want to be an NCAA tournament team — but all in all, great season opening win. Not just a great season opening win, but a great win against a team that’s coming off a great year and projected to do big things this year, too.
THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) THE LOCATION: Al McGuire Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. WAIT, IT’S NOT AT FISERV? Nope, Jurassic World Live has to set up for their shows this weekend. BUT WHAT ABOUT MY SEASON TICKETS? Yeah, go look, you don’t have tickets...
Comments / 0