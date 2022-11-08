You can’t label Marquette women’s basketball’s first game of the season anything other than a resounding success. It was a 28 point win, 75-47, over Fairleigh Dickinson. They held their opponents to under 50 points in a game that had 71 possessions. Marquette’s top three returning players — Chloe Marotta, Jordan King, and Liza Karlen — combined to contribute 57 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, and nine steals. We can quibble about fine details if you really want to — MU should probably never shoot 24% from behind the arc in a game ever again this season if they want to be an NCAA tournament team — but all in all, great season opening win. Not just a great season opening win, but a great win against a team that’s coming off a great year and projected to do big things this year, too.

