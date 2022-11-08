Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: November 11 – November 13
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, November 10 6:00 p.m. Start the weekend festivities off early this week with the Life Skills Live Benefit concert Thursday. The benefit concert will feature award-winning artist Petey Pablo and begin with the NCCU Sound Machine Drumline. For more information about Life Skills and what the benefit concert will entail, click here.
chapelboro.com
The Underline: Finding Joy and Healing in the Fiber Arts With Michelle Spaulding
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Michelle Spaulding has always loved arts and crafts—ever since she was an eight-year-old in the Girl Scouts—but it took a long and winding road for her to fully embrace her creative side. Spaulding had an over twenty-year career as an entrepreneur and small business owner in the high-tech arena and faced a series of health complications before returning to the arts. Nowadays, Spaulding is a local fiber/textile artist, author, and creativity coach who helps people find the joy in crafting. She also is a studio artist and teaches classes at the Eno Arts Mill in Hillsborough.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Power Outages, Football Preview, and Eno Arts Mill
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including power outages in Chapel Hill, a preview of UNC vs. Wake Forest, and a story on the Eno Arts Mill.
chapelboro.com
Eno Arts Mill Reflects on Accomplishments of the Year
The Eno Arts Mill has quickly become a staple of the Hillsborough community located in a space with a prominent historical past. The mill recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and provided exciting updates of their accomplishments at an October Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The Orange County Arts...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Bad Weather, Veterans Day, UNC Football Preview
In today’s news: Orange County marks Veterans Day, North Carolina deals with a bad storm, and UNC football preps for Wake Forest. (Update: after this clip aired, Orange County announced that their Veterans Day ceremony would be moved into the Seymour Center.) Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Carrboro Film Fest
Aaron chats with Meredith Snow and filmmaker Stuart Howes (“Tableau”) about the Carrboro Film Fest, November 18-20 at The ArtsCenter. Conversation presented by the Carrboro Film Fest: visit CarrboroFilm.org and use the promo code WCHL to get 25 percent off tickets. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jack Daoud, co-owner of Olmaz Jewelers in Eastgate
Co-owner of Olmaz Jewelers Jack Daoud spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 9th. He discussed some of the trends in jewelry that they are seeing at Olmaz, and some of the designs available. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck
UPDATE: UNC said the Dogwood Parking Deck will remain entirely closed on Friday, November 11 for repairs. A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood...
chapelboro.com
Embrace The Space: Dwight Bassett
Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Dwight Bassett, Economic Development Director for the Town of Chapel Hill. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Dwight Bassett, Economic Development Director for the Town of Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Making a Splash: Back to Basics
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Elections, Exposures, and Excellent Debuts
In today’s news: more election analysis, an indecent-exposure arrest in Chapel Hill, a stall on Medicaid expansion, and a win for UNC women’s basketball.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Seeking Missing Woman
Chapel Hill Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing woman. 32-year-old Stephanie Knuckles was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the area of 1500 East Franklin Street. She was last seen wearing a light blue Walgreens shirt and black pants. Stephanie Knuckles...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Is the Chapel Hill Town Council a Board of Trustees?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Aims for Road Perfection, More Improvements at Wake Forest
Carolina is 8-1 this season. It’s not necessarily the most convincing 8-1 record in the world, but still preferable to the disappointing 2021 campaign. The Tar Heels are looking to complete a perfect 6-0 record in true road games this weekend at Wake Forest, with the team’s five previous road wins all coming by seven points or fewer.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Wake Forest: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will look to make it a perfect 6-0 in true road games this season when they travel down Interstate 40 to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. Carolina hasn’t won at Wake Forest since 2004, but the Tar Heels have won the last two meetings with the Demon Deacons. Both of those games were high-scoring shootouts, and fireworks could break out once again Saturday night.
chapelboro.com
Unopposed in Election, Blackwood Set for Third Term as Orange County Sheriff
In addition to the dramatic and closer races on the ballot earlier this week, there were several unopposed elections in Orange County at the local government level. Among those races was one for the sheriff’s office. Without drawing an opponent in either the primary or general election, Orange County...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: One for the Books?
Sam Hartman will try to take the mantle away from Drake Maye. The Tar Heels’ headliner at Wake Forest Saturday night in Winston-Salem has a lot of subplots, from team success to individual honors. The Demon Deacons try to stop a late-season swoon that has become all too familiar...
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest 1 for Indecent Exposure; 2 More Cases Being Investigated
The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating three recent reports of indecent exposure downtown, with one person already charged for one of the incidents. A release from the department Wednesday afternoon said officers arrested and charged 36-year-old Keith Gaskins earlier in the day for indecent exposure during Sunday afternoon. Gaskins, who is listed by police as having a Durham address, allegedly exposed himself in the 300 block of West Rosemary Street — which stretches from Church Street to Mitchell Lane.
