Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Michelle Spaulding has always loved arts and crafts—ever since she was an eight-year-old in the Girl Scouts—but it took a long and winding road for her to fully embrace her creative side. Spaulding had an over twenty-year career as an entrepreneur and small business owner in the high-tech arena and faced a series of health complications before returning to the arts. Nowadays, Spaulding is a local fiber/textile artist, author, and creativity coach who helps people find the joy in crafting. She also is a studio artist and teaches classes at the Eno Arts Mill in Hillsborough.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO