ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

'Now Is Not the Time to Panic': Kevin Wilson's new book destined to become a cult classic

By Tod Goldberg
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The recent past must sound insane to kids raised on social media. You’d learn about concerts by seeing flyers stuck to telephone poles. You’d receive anonymous, vaguely threatening letters in the mail, instructing you to send out ten more anonymous letters, and you’d do it. Unknown graffiti artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat could gain notoriety, and then fame, from their subway art. You could get from the underground to the Museum of Modern Art. It was a real possibility.

But what would have happened to Basquiat if he’d been in a tiny southern town instead of New York? Would his paintings have led to civil unrest? Would he remain unknown? These questions – and more – are tackled by Kevin Wilson in “Now Is Not the Time to Panic,” (Ecco, 256 pp., ★★★★ out of four), a book destined to become a cult classic, if not just a classic, period.

‘Nothing to See Here’ except kids on fire in Kevin Wilson’s bizarre, fun novel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJ9CL_0j2rpbK000
"Now Is Not the Time to Panic," by Kevin Wilson. Ecco

In the summer of 1996, two awkward 16-year-olds – Frances “Frankie” Budge, an aspiring writer, and Zeke Brown, an aspiring artist – meet at a public pool in Coalfield, Tennessee, and strike up the kind of kinetic friendship that we sense will end in a memorable coming-of-age romance, the kind that Netflix teen movies are made of, filled with open-window car drives to a soundtrack of the director’s favorite Replacements songs.

But Frankie and Zeke are so wildly uncomfortable in their own skins that even their furtive kisses feel painful as if both teens are afraid of becoming too physically close to each other, the notion of sex seemingly anathema to both. This makes sense when we learn about their broken or breaking families: both Frankie and Zeke are living with their single mothers; Frankie’s mother is divorced, Zeke’s mother is running from a cheating husband.

So instead of tumbling into John Green teen-passion territory, Frankie and Zeke find themselves – and their most profound emotional connection – by making art together: a poster that contains the phrase: “The edge is a shantytown filled with gold seekers. We are fugitives, and the law is skinny with hunger for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ebWg_0j2rpbK000
Author Kevin Wilson. Leigh Anne Couch

They begin to anonymously place posters throughout their community, starting slow, and then as with any obsession, filling all their waking time on the project.  Soon enough, copycats are making their own posters replete with the phrase. As with all provocative art, a segment of society begins to assume it is the work of Satan. Rumor, innuendo and the lies of teens coming home late eventually lead to suspicion, then violence, then death, then corporatization and commercialism and finally into a bit of urban mythology known as the Coalfield Panic.

All while the creators remained hidden.

Wilson wisely keeps the focus on the teens, letting the Sturm und Drang remain largely in the ether around them, a gnawing thing that begins to force the young couple – and their tight little world – apart. And that would be enough to make “Now Is Not the Time to Panic” a compelling piece of work, but Wilson digs deeper, interspersing into the novel Frankie in her current life as a successful writer, wife and mother… who still harbors the secrets of that summer… and still lives on the edge, still finds herself a fugitive, leaving posters throughout her domestic life.

“Now Is Not The Time to Panic” departs from the comic surrealism of Wilson’s previous novels like “Nothing to See Here” and “The Family Fang” in favor of a kind of sepia-toned realism that never ceases to entertain. Frankie and Zeke are wholly original characters, their lives painful and true, and while this is a novel you can read in a single sitting, it is best devoured slowly, a treat for the heart and mind.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Now Is Not the Time to Panic': Kevin Wilson's new book destined to become a cult classic

Comments / 0

Related
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
netflixjunkie.com

“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut

Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
Daily Mail

Drew Barrymore reveals she has COVID-19... before announcing Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will take over as hosts on The Drew Barrymore Show as she recovers: 'I'm good'

Drew Barrymore revealed she has COVID-19 and will be sitting out of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show until she has recovered, adding that she feels 'good.'. The 47-year-old actress announced Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will be taking over her show until she is back in the Instagram post shared on Thursday morning.
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale: Season 6 Will Be a Different Show

Toto, we’re not in Gilead anymore. “The Handmaid’s Tale” stayed focused on its central dystopia until Season 4, when June (Elisabeth Moss) escaped to Canada, and even then she couldn’t escape Gilead. June returned multiple times, including in Season 5 to rescue her daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) from a life of subservience to men. But the world has changed by the Season 5 finale, “Safe,” which premiered November 9. Gilead is crumbling from within, mainly at the hands of its architect, Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). The Waterfords, two of its most prolific and vocal advocates, are no more, with Fred dead (Joseph...
wegotthiscovered.com

The arrival of a genuine 21st Century horror icon leaves genre fans absolutely terrified

Over the years, the massive horror genre has been infamously represented by a band of destructive villains — namely, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, and A Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface. But genre diehards are undoubtedly pleased to rally around a present-day, fear-inducing 21st Century horror icon — and that would be Terrifier’s Art the Clown.
GAMINGbible

Harry Potter actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Samuel Phillips, the English actor best known for his role in the Carry On movies and the Harry Potter series, has died, Sky News reports. He was 98 years old. According to Phillips' agent, Jonathan Lloyd, he passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday (7 November).
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy