TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
TechCrunch
Amazon eyes devices group as it undertakes broad cost cutting
The Wall Street Journal this week noted that Amazon’s devices group could be the latest to get hit with cuts as the company braces for further macroeconomic disruption. The paper notes that “Amazon’s leadership is closely evaluating its Alexa business, according to some of the people,” citing internal documents.
CNBC
Why tracking DEI initiatives and disclosing them is imperative for business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch
IBM unveils its 433 qubit Osprey quantum computer
“The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems,” said Darío Gil, senior vice president, IBM and director of Research. “We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing.”
TechCrunch
TechCrunch
TechCrunch
As the economy shifts, what’s the best software customer?
But while there are a great many shiny things vying for our attention, the larger (and more boring) world of B2B software is going through a fascinating year. Recall that when COVID-19 first swept the world, there was doubt that tech companies would perform well. Those concerns were misplaced; as it turns out, businesses of all sizes still needed tech solutions to run their operations, meaning that while much of the economy suffered, tech companies picked up extra momentum.
TechCrunch
Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams
This is Harmonic’s vision; well, only if you swap out Siri for Harmonic’s text-based startup search query tool. The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research.
The Verge
‘Hey, GitHub!’ will let programmers code with just their voice
Microsoft-owned GitHub is experimenting with a new voice-based interaction system for its Copilot software. “Hey, GitHub!” will allow programmers to code with just their voice and no keyboard, just like how you’d speak to Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. The new experiment will be available in Copilot,...
getnews.info
Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Nintendo and DeNA to establish joint venture company called Nintendo Systems
The company notes that since the amount of capital of the joint venture company is greater than 10% of that of Nintendo, it will become a Specified Subsidiary of Nintendo. The new company will begin operations in April 2023 and will be based in Tokyo. Nintendo’s Tetsuya Sasaki will be the president of the new company.
TechCrunch
Ordergroove picks up $100M to grow e-commerce subscriptions as a service
Subscriptions are the core of what Ordergroove does right now, so the plan is to build out more services that enhance that, said Greg Alvo, the company’s founder and CEO, in an interview. That will include bringing on more services to enhance “prepay” subscriptions (essentially offering discounts to pre-buy items or services that you will redeem at some point in the future, such as a regular morning coffee at a local cafe), and also more analytics to give more insights into buying patterns to Ordergroove’s customers. The focus is not subscriptions per se, he said, “It’s lifetime value.”
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
TechCrunch
Web3 messaging infrastructure Notifi raises $10M seed round co-led by Hashed, Race Capital
The 10-month-old startup wants to address the broken communication model in web3, which is fragmented across multiple application and messaging platforms like Telegram, Discord and Twitter and across layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain ecosystems. Notifi provides communication infrastructure and software development kits (SDKs) for decentralized applications on blockchain platforms with simplified and customized notifications.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk addresses Twitter advertisers in a meandering Q&A
Twitter’s Client Solutions Leader Robin Wheeler moderated the hour-long conversation with Musk, Trust & Safety Head Yoel Roth and International Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen. For the most part, Musk repeated many of the same talking points that he has been peddling since he initially launched his bid for Twitter.
