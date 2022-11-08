Two local Wendy's locations offering free food for a year

You have a chance to win free food for a year.

Two Wendy's locations in our area are giving customers that chance. On Saturday, November 12, the Wendy's location in Edgewood will give its first 100 customers free food for a year with a purchase. The location is 1950 Pulaski Highway.

Next month, on December 3, the Wendy's at 6411 Eastern Avenue will also give away free food for the first 100 people.

Customers must be at least 16 years old and be in line when the restaurant opens. Dining rooms open at 10:30. Those customers must make a purchase to receive a ticket. That ticket is only valid at the location the customer received it. Winners can use the ticket once a week on a free salad, sandwich or breakfast biscuit.

