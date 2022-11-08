Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Alex Bregman rocks the red carpet with wife Reagan and returns to meet hundreds of Houston fans
Days after the Houston Astros won their second World Series title and greeted an estimated 1 million fans at the downtown victory parade, All Star slugger/third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman rocked the red carpet at the annual CMA Awards.Alex exuding a dashing 007 vibe in his black tux, posed for red-carpet pics with entrepreneur and new mom Reagan, who dazzled in a shimmering Bronx and Banco gown (as noted by Tootsies creative director.) View this post on Instagram ...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña gets flashy grill treatment from local celeb jeweler
Red-hot Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is having his best week ever. Fresh off a World Series title in his rookie year — one that saw him replace the dearly departed Carlos Correa — Peña was just named the 2022 World Series MVP.Peña, a 23-year-old phenom who's a heartthrob receiving total random marriage proposals, is also about to flash his winning smile with the help of a local celeb designer. Johnny Dang, a jeweler who regularly outfits stars and rappers with diamond good and grillz, welcomed the Astros star to be fitted for a custom grill of his own...
Here's how Houston Astros fans can meet José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Ryan Tucker this week
Houston is still awash in World Series glow after the Astros' magical Game 6 clincher at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, November 5 and the massive victory parade downtown on Monday, November 7. Now fans who can't stop that feeling can get up close and personal with some favorite players.José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker will meet fans and sign autographs this week at three Academy Sports + Outdoors locations around Greater Houston, from Wednesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 10. For fans, it's chance to score an autograph, perhaps take a photo, shake hands (please mind Bregman's finger),...
Houston Astros reward beloved manager Dusty Baker with new contract
With all the frenzied speculation surrounding Houston Astros stars who may or may not return — Trey Mancini and Will Smith are now free agents — fans received some welcome news from the team on Wednesday, November 9.Beloved manager Dusty Baker will return next year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced on Wednesday. While exact terms weren’t disclosed, Baker’s deal is a one-year contract through the end of the 2023 season, per the team. “Hey man, we’ve got a chance to win back-to-back and this is what I’d like to do,” Baker said at a news conference on Wednesday, per MLB.com....
Astros ace Justin Verlander's free agency leaves his return to Houston up in the air
News dropped early on Thursday, November 10 that Astros ace Justin Verlander has exercised his player option and is now a free agent.The first initial thought is to assume he's considering all offers and might be on his way out of Houston, but that's not necessarily the case. Less than an hour after Verlander declined the Astros' 1-year qualifying offer last year, he agreed to a new deal with Houston.Astros owner Jim Crane mentioned on Wednesday, November 9 that the team had until 4 pm Thursday to negotiate with Verlander exclusively, which is still the case. But seeing...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0