News dropped early on Thursday, November 10 that Astros ace Justin Verlander has exercised his player option and is now a free agent.The first initial thought is to assume he's considering all offers and might be on his way out of Houston, but that's not necessarily the case. Less than an hour after Verlander declined the Astros' 1-year qualifying offer last year, he agreed to a new deal with Houston.Astros owner Jim Crane mentioned on Wednesday, November 9 that the team had until 4 pm Thursday to negotiate with Verlander exclusively, which is still the case. But seeing...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO