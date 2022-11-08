Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls with control of Congress at stake – live

5.22pm GMT

Typically, a party’s soul searching begins after the polls close and the results are in. But not this year.

Democrats, anticipating heavy losses after a seesaw election season, were already pointing fingers.

It began weeks ago. In an op-ed for the Guardian, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, the party’s progressive standard-bearer, blamed Democrats for failing to deliver a strong economic message that addresses the pocketbook concerns of most Americans.

“In my view,” he wrote, “it would be political malpractice for Democrats to ignore the state of the economy and allow Republican lies and distortions to go unanswered.”

Meanwhile, many top Democrats say their party mishandled the issue of crime and public safety.

Stanley Greenberg, a veteran Democratic pollster, argued in the American Prospect that the party had badly mishandled the issue of crime and public safety, writing that the 2022 midterms would be remembered “as a toxic campaign, but an effective one in labeling Democrats as ‘pro-crime.’”

But others say Democrats’ challengers are much deeper. A policy memo released on the eve of the election, the centrist Democratic think-tank Third Way concluded that the party’s brand had become toxic to swing voters. “Despite a roster of GOP candidates who are extreme by any standard, voters see Democrats as just as extreme, as well as far less concerned about the issues that most worry them,” it stated.

Progressives whole-heartedly disagree. A pre-election memo from the Working Families Party national director, Maurice Mitchell, credits progressives for pushing Biden to deliver on key parts of his economic agenda.

“Democrats’ passing big and popular legislation and Republican extremism have kept many races much closer than the normal midterm patterns would dictate,” Mitchell wrote. But he warned: “If Democrats face significant losses, those failures of governance and the Democrats who blocked a pro-working-class agenda will bear much of the blame.”

5.14pm GMT

It’s just after 12pm here in New York, which means that voting is well under way in most places across the country. Here’s a look at what’s happening at polling locations across the US.

Tucker, Virginia. Photograph: Ben Gray/AP

Yukon, Oklahoma. Photograph: Chris Landsberger/AP

Las Vegas, Nevada. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Detroit, Michigan. Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

4.57pm GMT

In Columbus, Ohio, Jeffrey Weisman voted for the bestselling author and Republican candidate for the US Senate, JD Vance. But not with great enthusiasm.

“I vote Republican pretty much all the way and that is my main reason why,” he said.

Vance has a slim lead over his Democratic rival, Tim Ryan, in a state that has come to give large majorities to Republican candidates. The tight race in part reflects the strength of Ryan’s campaign for a seat that may decide whether Democrats retain control of the Senate. But it’s also a reflection of voter doubts about Vance’s sincerity after he dramatically shifted from slagging off Trump as a “fraud” and a “moral disaster” to becoming a fervent supporter in order to win his endorsement in the Republican primaries.

Weisman, who owns a retail jewellery store, said it didn’t matter that Vance was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

“I like the Republicans’ stuff when it comes more to the economy. I’m a business owner and I feel that things are not going in the right direction with the Democrats in charge. I’m hoping that maybe the Republicans in charge will get things going a little better economy wise,” he said.

Weisman twice voted for Trump in the presidential elections. But with the former president apparently on the brink of announcing another run for the White House, Weisman would prefer he stayed out.

“It’s a tough one. I like his politics. His mouth scares a lot of people. So I personally do not think he can win because of the mouth, the controversialness of him. And so I think that would be a tough road for him,” he said.

4.50pm GMT

Dani Anguiano is reporting for The Guardian in Las Vegas:

The fate of the Senate could lie in the hands of voters in Nevada where incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is locked in a close race with Adam Laxalt, the Republican former state attorney general who aided in efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The contest between Cortez Masto, the first Latina senator and successor to the late Democratic leader Harry Reid, and Laxalt has been neck and neck. Laxalt has received the endorsement of Donald Trump, the NRA and Ron DeSantis, while Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and 14 members of Laxalt’s family have backed Cortez Masto. The race, said to be among the closest of this year’s contests, is crucial for Democrats to maintain control of the Senate.

Laxalt has sought to appeal to voters by focusing on the economy, which more than one in four voters have said is the most important issue facing the state, and tying Cortez Masto to Joe Biden, who has low approval rates in Nevada. Democrats rallying for the senator have critisized Laxalt for his opposition to reproductive freedom and argued he is in the pocket of big oil as the state sees record high gas prices.

“So you see, gas prices going up, grocery prices going up – that takes a bite out of your paycheck. It’s no joke. It hurts. The question, though, you should be asking is – who’s going to actually try to do something about it?” Obama said at an event for Cortez Masto. “She hasn’t forgotten where she came from. Which is why she’s gone after big oil for high gas prices, why she takes on pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug costs.”

Cortez Masto has the backing of the local Culinary Workers Union, which is running a campaign to knock on one million doors by election day. Canvassers with the union say the voters they talk to are concerned about growing housing costs and inflation.

“Everyone is working side hustles to be able to live a normal life,” said Arlett Tovar, a canvasser with the union. “Vegas used to be such a great affordable place to live and it’s not anymore.”

4.41pm GMT

Sam Levine is reporting for The Guardian in Detroit, Michigan:

I’m here at Greater Grace temple, a polling site in north-west Detroit. About 400-500 people have voted here so far, the polling site manager told me. Many voters have already cast their ballots by mail, the manager said.

There were some glitches with the e-poll books used to check in voters this morning, but those have been fixed. Among other issues, the system was showing that some voters had already cast a mail-in ballot. She also said there haven’t been any incidents involving intimidation or poll watchers, which has been a big concern in Michigan .

Xhosoli Nmumhad, 35, said she’s only voted twice before, once in 2008 and then again in 2012 for Barack Obama. But she said she kept seeing political commercials on television and was motivated to vote on Tuesday to support a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would dramatically expand voting rights in Michigan. “I believe everyone should be able to vote,” she said.

A voter casts their ballot in Detroit on 8 November. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ruth Draines, 72, another voter here, said she always voted in elections. This cycle, she said she was motivated by another proposal on the ballot that would amend the state constitution to protect access to abortion.

“I don’t like the fact that they want to take away a woman’s right. Because some women get raped and they don’t want to be reminded of that,” she said. So basically that’s one of the big motivator.”

Draines said she wasn’t particularly concerned this cycle about efforts to overturn the election.

“I think that’s all just hype,” she said.

She added that she thinks Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat on the ballot for re-election today, has been doing a “pretty good job”.

“I just hopes she keeps up the good work,” she said.

4.33pm GMT

Residents of a New Orleans suburb who were casting ballots for the midterm elections Tuesday were navigating more than their fair share of hurdles to exercise their right to vote.

A bomb threat to a school in Kenner, Louisiana, which was a polling site for a couple of precincts in the city of about 65,000 people, on Tuesday morning forced vote workers to relocate the site, an elections official told the Guardian.

The threat to the Kenner Discovery school displaced the polling site set up there to the campus of Audubon elementary about a mile and a half away, the election official said.

Kenner’s police chief, Keith Conley , confirmed to the Guardian that officers were investigating a bomb threat to Kenner Discovery, which was closed for class to allow to the school to serve as a polling site. But it was not immediately clear whether the threat was politically motivated, Conley said.

Conley said it was the second similar threat to Kenner Discovery in the last five days. Local reports said the earlier threat on 3 November – which came in when there were no election-related activities at the school – demanded payment in the form of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Though it has a significant population of Black and Latino residents, Kenner’s white majority tends to overwhelmingly side with Republican political candidates. Much of the city – including the Kenner Discovery polling site – sits in the congressional district of the Republican House whip, Steve Scalise , who is projected to cruise to re-election in Tuesday’s midterms.

Officials nationwide have been concerned about political violence in general in recent years after cases such as the US Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 and the attack that left House speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband, Paul Pelosi , critically injured.

Tuesday’s threat at Kenner Discovery came after Louisiana’s top election official, the secretary of state R Kyle Ardoin , announced that a mobile app, an online portal and a telephone hotline containing polling place and ballot information were all “experiencing technical difficulties” within hours of the polls opening Tuesday.

Ardoin, a Republican, later said the technical issues had been resolved.

4.28pm GMT

Carlisa Johnson reports for The Guardian in Georgia:

In Georgia, election day has started without issue. Voters are experiencing limited wait times across the state as they vote in person. Many attribute this to the record-breaking early voting the state saw last month. Still, Georgia’s polling locations are seeing a steady stream of concerned voters making their voices heard in this critical election.

Georgia’s secretary of state reports that Georgians are accessing their voter information in record numbers. This morning, voters accessed their “My Voter Page” – which confirms a voter’s registration and polling location – on the Secretary of State website at a rate of 19,215 users a minute.

People wait in line to cast their ballots at Central Baptist church in Columbus, Georgia. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

SB202, Georgia’s new election law, eliminated access to provisional ballots for voters who go to the wrong polling location on election day. Voting advocates throughout the state are working diligently to remind voters of this change and the importance of confirming their polling locations.

Mariah Headman is a Dekalb county resident and a Georgia teacher. While she has voted absentee in the past, voting in person on election day was more convenient for her this year. She says she is voting with her students in mind. “For me, voting means the difference between well-funded public schools or underfunded ones,” said Headman. “This election is huge, and Georgia has to pull through.”

4.15pm GMT

Outside a voting station at the largest Greek Orthodox church in Ohio, Ashley Sica said her vote for the Democrat Tim Ryan in the election for the US Senate was decided by the US supreme court ruling striking down abortion as a constitutional right.

“I voted based off of my values, and maybe not necessarily what I would do, but just thinking globally of choices that other people should be able to have. I don’t think that government officials should be in charge what people do with their own bodies,” she said.

Sica, a nurse, said that the removal of the right to abortion motivated a lot of women to vote in the midterms who might not usually turn out.

Sica said she was also frightened by the Republicans’ blocking of tighter gun control laws even after a series of school massacres.

“My children’s daycare is just a mile from here. There was an issue with someone shooting a gun around their daycare. So that’s another thing that kind of brought me out to vote for stricter laws in regards to guns. Having kids that are of school age now really brings that kind of thing into focus, thinking about their safety and the safety of others,” she said.

4.04pm GMT

The US Senate election in Pennsylvania is expected to be one of the closest in the country, as John Fetterman, the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor, takes on Mehmet Oz, a Republican celebrity doctor.

Fetterman held a commanding lead in the polls for months, but in the days ahead of the vote Mehmet Oz has closed the gap, and the race appears to be a toss-up. Fetterman had a stroke in May, and continues to have issues with speaking and processing the spoken word – something that was laid bare in a difficult debate performance two weeks ago. Fetterman and his team have insisted he is fit and able to work, but his health and recovery has been cruelly mocked by Oz’s campaign.

“I liked Fetterman, except for the man had a stroke,” said Steve Schwartz, who had just cast his vote for Oz in Beaver county, 30 miles north-west of Pittsburgh.

“I don’t even know if he can drive to work yet. You don’t wanna hire him and then he’s going to be on disability for a little bit. I don’t think his health allows him to do what he’s doing right now.”

Signs for Oz and Fetterman are seen side by side in Pennsylvania. Photograph: Tracie van Auken/EPA

Schwartz, who also voted for the Republican candidates for governor and the US House, said he would have “seriously considered” Fetterman, were it not for the stroke.

Beaver county, named after the Beaver River, which is named after either the Lenape chief King Beaver or the animal the beaver, voted for Trump in 2020 and 2016, but Trump’s margin of victory was smaller here than in other counties.

Mike Moore, a 41-year-old loan closer, said he had voted for Fetterman for Senate.

“I like the way he is, I’ve met him a couple of times, he seems like a real genuine guy. I kind of don’t like Dr. Oz, because he doesn’t live in Pennsylvania – and that’s kind of like: ‘How can he represent me?’” Moore said, referencing Oz’s long-term residency in New Jersey. Oz lived in a mansion in New Jersey for decades, but has said he moved to Pennsylvania in late 2020.

The most important issue for Moore, he said, was “bipartisanship”, something that seems unlikely to spring from this midterm cycle.

“This country is so polarized now, it’s a shame. You know, we got to work together. We got to be Americans.”

3.49pm GMT

This midterm election is already the most expensive in history, and depending on how today goes, it could get even more pricey.

Spending on this election season has exceeded $16.7bn across federal and local candidates – over $2bn more than the 2018 midterms. Federal candidates have spent over $8.9bn while state candidates, party committees and ballot measure committees have spent $7.8bn, according to OpenSecrets , which tracks campaign spending.

The arrival of election day doesn’t mean the spending will stop, especially if runoff elections have to take place. The race for a Georgia Senate seat between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker – a race that has been riddled with controversy – could lead to a runoff in December if neither candidate gets over 50% of the vote. Both parties have already spent over $241m on the race – what the Wall Street Journal calculated is $30.83 for each of the state’s 7.8 million registered voters.

3.23pm GMT

In Ohio, one of the most important races for Republican leaders is to take full control of the state supreme court. Control because candidates for the bench run not on their judicial qualifications but on party tickets with an implicit commitment to make decisions in line with their political values.

Republicans have technically controlled the court since 1986, holding four of the seven seats. But one of the judges, the outgoing chief justice, Maureen O’Connor, is widely regarded by the party leadership as having gone rogue by siding with Democrats in some politically sensitive cases including over gerrymandering. And now the highly contentious issues of abortion is likely to be on the agenda following the US supreme court decision overturning Roe v Wade.

The three conservative candidates, already on the court and seeking reelection, in recent days joined a Republican bus campaign tour alongside the party’s contenders for the US Senate and state governor. No separation of powers there.

At a stop in Columbus, one of the judges, Pat Fischer, told a rally that it was important to keep the court out of the hands of “activist judges that are Democrats”. Not activist judges as such, just ones who are Democrats.

“It’s critical that the three of us win this race and we go back to having a conservative Ohio supreme court,” he told the rally.

The new state supreme court is expected to decide whether to let stand the state’s ban on abortion beyond six weeks of pregnancy, brought in after Roe v Wade was overturned. A lower court blocked the measure last month. Although the three Republican contenders for the court all say they will apply the law and not political judgements, each has already made clear their opposition to abortion.

Another of the Republican judges, Sharon Kennedy, is running to become chief justice. She has indicated that she would not enforce previous court rulings to stop Ohio’s Republican legislature from gerrymandering elections.

3.08pm GMT

Florida: federal election monitors won't be permitted in polling places

The Florida state department sent a letter to the US Department of Justice saying that federal election monitors won’t be permitted inside the state’s polling places.

Florida’s state department said that the monitors “would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election”.

The justice department regularly sends monitors to states on Election Day in an attempt to curb voter intimidation at polling places. Yesterday, the department said it would send out workers to 64 jurisdictions across 24 states. In 2020, the department sent out workers to 44 jurisdictions. The states include key swing districts in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from US attorneys’ offices,” the department said in a statement.

Florida’s state department said the DOJ did not “detail the need for federal monitors” in the state.

“None of the counties are currently subject to any election-related federal consent decrees. None of the counties have been accused of violating the rights of language or racial minorities or of the elderly or disabled,” the letter said.

3.07pm GMT

While Louisiana isn’t expected to see many surprises during today’s midterm elections, voters there were among those enduring technical difficulties to cast their ballots.

The secretary of state, R Kyle Ardoin , Louisiana’s top election official, said a mobile app, an online portal and a telephone hotline containing polling place and ballot information were all “experiencing technical difficulties” within hours of the polls opening Tuesday. Ardoin, a Republican, by midday said the technical problems had been resolved.

Before the issues were taken care of, Ardoin had directed residents to call the registrar of voters office in their parish – which is the term Louisiana uses for county – or to email his office at elections@sos.la.gov to ask any necessary questions.

Ardoin’s announcement came after officials in Virginia reported technical difficulties with equipment that verifies’ voter information and poll staff in Texas said they were having problems with check-in machines.

The Republican party’s whip in the US House of Representatives, Steve Scalise , is among those up for re-election in Louisiana on Tuesday. So is Republican US Senator John N Kennedy . Both are expected to cruise to re-election.

2.49pm GMT

Outside the Eastern high school athletic club in Lansing, Michigan on a small patch of neatly trimmed grass, Elissa Slotkin – a congresswoman running in the most expensive house race in the country, spoke to reporters. She cast her vote alongside a steady stream of voters around 9am.

Slotkin seemed disturbed but prepared for attempts already being made to undermine election results in Michigan – on Monday, a judge dismissed an attempt by Republicans to toss out votes in Detroit as lacking a “shred of evidence”.

“This is what happens when a leadership climate is set in our country, trying to undercut democracy when one side loses. It’s unclear what my opponent will do if he loses. The good news is, we’ve seen this movie before – in 2020 – we were prepared,” said Slotkin.

Elissa Slotkin speaks in Lansing on 1 November. Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

She said it was undeniable that inflation has been on everybody’s mind in Michigan, but added that ballot initiative to protect abortion in Michigan is a “countervailing wind”.

“I was at the Michigan State rally last night with campus organizers, and Roe v Wade is really motivating students,” she said.

2.27pm GMT

A few polling places have reported technical issues this morning. The Virginia elections department confirmed that there were issues with polling books, which verifies voters’ information. The department said the issue has been resolved, though one poll worker told Kelly Avellino of local news station NBC12 that they were still have issues with their poll books.

In Temple, Texas, some elections staff noticed technical issues with their check-in machines.

“At this time, it is possible that some sites will experience delays this morning, but election officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly,” James Stafford, a local official, said in a news release .

Elections departments are under heavy pressure to ensure smooth sailing at the polls today as some conservatives have essentially said they will fight election results if they lose, taking a page from Donald Trump’s 2020 playbook. Reports of voter and election workers intimidation have also been seen recently, like people video-taping ballot drop-off boxes and tabulation offices in Arizona.

2.02pm GMT

An estimated 8.3 million young Americans are eligible to vote for the first time this election. The question remains how many of them – and other young voters – will turn out to the polls.

When it comes to younger voters, the stakes are higher for Democrats than Republicans: 57% of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 favor a Democrat-controlled Congress over Republican control. But younger voters also tend to vote less than older voters (though more voted in 2020 than ever before).

Early data has shown that young voters have been turning out in smaller fractions compared to the 2020 election. But young voters are less likely to vote early or by mail, so it’s too early to tell exactly what their turnout will be today.

Still, amid the uncertainty, some young voters have already visited the polls today. One mom in Georgia, Christy Houchins, an immigrant from Laos who became a citizen, brought her daughter to the polls today, according to Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

1.43pm GMT

This is Lauren Aratani taking over for Martin Belam.

More polls have opened up around the country, and many voters have already casted their ballots this morning. Here are some pictures that have been taken at polling places around the country as election day gets rolling.

Sandy Springs, Georgia. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Freedom, Ohio. Photograph: David Maxwell/EPA

Phoenix, Arizona. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

1.18pm GMT

In the past, midterm elections have been kind of predictable. The president is slightly unpopular, his party loses some seats and most voters disappear for two years until they turn up in greater numbers for the main show.

This year might not buck any of those long-term trends. The Democratic president Joe Biden has watched his popularity slump from 53% to 42% over the past year. Polls suggest that Republicans will win the House of Representatives and might even win the Senate too (though if they do, it’s likely to be by a narrower margin). And even though turnout is looking set to be historically high by midterm standards, it’s unlikely to beat the numbers in 2020. So, it’s all pretty much electoral business as usual, right?

Not quite. Here are some of the factors that could shape the votes that come in over the next few days – and, as a result, shape the country over the next few years.

Redistricting

Under Trump, gerrymandering and other anti-democratic measures scaled up. There have been concerns about the way that kind of partisan redistricting might play out in this year’s elections – where the electoral district is purple , this is likely to work in Republicans’ favor including parts of Texas and Florida.

But, as the New York Times pointed out in September, this might not wind up being such a huge advantage for Republicans. While it’s true that the map does work in their favor, the edge isn’t insurmountable for Democrats (and it certainly isn’t irreversible either).

Restrictions

In the space of just six months, 22 new laws were passed in 2021 that restricted people’s access to vote in 14 states. Research from the Brennan centre has indicated that voter suppression is at its worst level in over a decade. Whether those laws make it hard to count mail-in ballots or make it difficult to vote in person, their overall effect tends to disenfranchise those who are already disempowered by other systems in the country – whether it’s people with disabilities or people of color who are more likely to be affected by voter ID laws. It’s also worth pointing out that laws like these are uncommon in most other countries that call themselves democracies.

Republicans have led these efforts in the hopes that voter access laws will work in their favor.

Abortion and the economy

Sure, there are the same ideological arguments about immigration and the economy that show up in any election but this year feels different. There is a general atmosphere of distrust fueled by attacks on election officials and lies about “stolen” ballots that has led some to feel that they are voting about democracy itself. And, since the supreme court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision was overturned in June, this year’s vote has for many felt like a vote about abortion access. Even the economy has taken on a greater urgency than in recent midterms with rising consumer prices squeezing many US household budgets.

Lastly, polling is still deeply problematic so all predictions about the House and the Senate should be treated with caution until the votes are counted. A Wall Street Journal survey that found white suburban women are switching parties was based on just 297 respondents (which, shockingly, is actually a pretty good response rate for such a specific slice of the country). That kind of research is not only imprecise but it has the potential to be undemocratic when headlines tell voters what the future looks like before they have even had their say.

Read more of Mona Chalabi’s analysis here:

Related: US midterms 2022: what are the factors shaping voters’ choices?

12.54pm GMT

Officials in Philadelphia have said that counting votes will take longer than expected after a last minute u-turn to reinstate what is known as poll book reconciliation. The process, described as “time consuming and labor-intensive” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, is used to flag mail ballots submitted by voters who also voted in person.

City officials had agreed last week not to use it, but following a flurry of Republican lawsuits at an emergency meeting this morning just as polls opened, they reversed the decision . It could have an impact on how quickly the Pennsylvania senate race can be called.

12.46pm GMT

Jason Lange is in Washington for Reuters and he has a warning – be ready for a long night and maybe days of waiting before it is clear whether Republicans or President Joe Biden’s Democrats will control Congress.

He reports that with dozens of races expected to be close and key states like Pennsylvania already warning it could take days to count every ballot, experts say there’s a good chance America goes to bed on election night without knowing who won.

“When it comes to knowing the results, we should move away from talking about election day and think instead about election week,” said Nathan Gonzales, who publishes the nonpartisan newsletter Inside Elections.

Because Democrats vote by mail more often than Republicans, states that let officials get an early jump on counting mail ballots could report big Democratic leads early on that evaporate as vote counters work through piles of Republican-leaning ballots that were cast on election day.

In these “blue mirage” states - which include Florida and North Carolina - election officials are allowed to remove mail ballots from their envelopes before election day and load them in vote counting machines, allowing for speedy counting.

States including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin don’t allow officials to open the envelopes until election day, leading to a possible “red mirage” in which Republican-leaning election day ballots are reported earlier, with many Democratic-leaning mail ballots counted later.

Experts like Joe Lenski, co-founder of Edison Research, which will be tracking hundreds of races on Tuesday and supplying Reuters and other media organizations with results, will keep an eye on the mix of different types of ballots each state is counting throughout the night.

“Blue mirage, red mirage, whatever. You just have to look at what types of votes are getting reported to know where you are in that state,” said Lenski.

12.32pm GMT

A number of candidates will make history if they prevail in their races today. In particular, the departure of 46 members from the House of Representatives has created an opening for a new class of young and diverse candidates to seek federal office.

Maxwell Frost, Democratic congressional candidate for Florida’s district 10. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP

Two House candidates, Democrat Maxwell Frost of Florida and Republican Karoline Leavitt of New Hampshire, would become the first Gen Z members of Congress if they win their elections. Leavitt would also set a record as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she can defeat Democrat Chris Pappas in their hotly contested race, which is considered a toss-up by the Cook Political Report .

New Hampshire Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP

In Vermont, Democrat Becca Balint is favored to win her House race, which would make her the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ politician to represent the state in Congress. If Balint wins, all 50 US states will have sent at least one woman to Congress, as Vermont became the sole outlier on that metric in 2018.

Some House races will even make history regardless of which party’s candidate prevails. In New York’s third congressional district, either Democrat Robert Zimmerman or Republican George Devolder-Santos will become the first openly gay person to represent Long Island in the House.

As Republicans look to take back the House, their playbook has relied upon nominating a diverse slate of candidates in battleground districts that will probably determine control of the lower chamber. The strategy builds upon the party’s momentum from 2020, when Republicans flipped 14 House districts where they nominated a woman or a person of color.

Overall, Republicans have nominated 67 candidates of color in House races, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Those candidates could allow the party to dramatically expand its ranks of members of color, given that just 19 non-white Republicans serve in the House now. With Republicans heavily favored to take back the House, many of those candidates of color could join the new session of Congress in January.

Read more of Joan E Greve’s report here: Midterm elections – the candidates who will make history if they win

Related: Midterm elections: the candidates who will make history if they win

12.30pm GMT

Here are some of the earliest images we’ve been sent over the newswires of people voting in-person as polling gets underway in today’s crucial midterm elections in the US.

Voters walk near a polling location at Rodef Shalom Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the midterm elections in Rydal, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP

A local resident waits in line to cast her ballot during the midterm elections at Calvary Baptist Church in Austell, Georgia. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

12.22pm GMT

Paul J Webber and Acacia Coronado have been in Austin, Texas for Associated Press, and report on a trio of US House races in South Texas which carry high stakes. For decades Republicans rarely bothered to compete along the US-Mexico border, but have made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.

The unusually competitive atmosphere in South Texas, including for Democratic US Rep Henry Cuellar , underlines the shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats — and the ramifications beyond this election.

For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region — Rep Mayra Flores , Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia — would deepen inroads the Republican party is making nationally with Hispanic voters, and demoralise Democrats in a place that has long been their turf.

US Representative Mayra Flores (R) takes a photo with a supporter at a campaign event in Mcallen, Texas in October. Photograph: Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

In a sign of Republican optimism, Gov Greg Abbott was hosting his Election Night party in the border city of McAllen, reflecting Republican eagerness to show conservatives are expanding their territory.

The Republicans unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former president Donald Trump in 2020, stunning Democrats who viewed the region safe and creating a new battleground overnight. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region, and all three Republican House candidates out-raised their Democratic opponents this summer.

Underscoring the intensity of the races heading into Tuesday, former president Bill Clinton swung through South Texas on Monday to campaign for the Democratic party. Big-name Republicans have also swooped into the region, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend.

The most widely seen competitive race was in the 15th Congressional District, where De La Cruz and Democrat Michelle Vallejo were competing to represent one of the two new US House districts that Texas was awarded last year following the release of new census figures.

Former President Bill Clinton and Democratic candidate for Texas' 15th Congressional District Michelle Vallejo in Edinburg, Texas on Monday. Photograph: Delcia Lopez/AP

Neither candidate was running to the middle with their policy platforms. De La Cruz has defended abortion restrictions, promised tougher border security measures and drew praise from Trump during a recent rally in Texas. Vallejo has courted liberal voters in a progressive campaign that has called for a $15 an hour minimum wage and challenged conventional wisdom that Democrats along the border are more moderate.

12.02pm GMT

Andrew Gawthorpe is a historian of the United States at Leiden University and host of the podcast America Explained, and he writes for the Guardian today to argue that the future of American democracy is at stake in the midterm elections :

Never before in American history has there been an organized movement which was only one vote away from having the motivation and opportunity to make that election America’s last. Never that is, until now. Today’s anti-democratic movement is propelled not by genuine controversy or scandal, but rather by their commitment to ending competitive elections in the United States. There is no other way to interpret their belief that only one side, the Republicans , can legitimately be considered to win, and the plans that they hold to make this belief a reality.

The problems can be expected to start this November, when Republican candidates who lose will question the validity of the results and try to stir unrest. State officials who do win will begin to act on their plans to sabotage future polls by centralizing power in their own offices, de-registering millions of voters, and moving to error-prone hand-counting systems. Then, if voter suppression doesn’t prevent a Democratic win in 2024, they’ll just suppress the evidence instead and announce that they are sending Republican electors to the electoral college. Meanwhile, the majority of Republican House candidates in 2022 are election-deniers, and a Republican-controlled Congress might attempt to sabotage the certification of the presidential vote on 6 January 2025.

Each of these potential points of failure threatens the integrity of the 2024 presidential election. The breadth and depth of the anti-democratic movement also means that they are likely to pose other problems which are difficult to anticipate. Whatever means they find of sabotaging the vote, it would be foolish to rely on the conservative-dominated supreme court to stop them, particularly if the country has been plunged into civil unrest and violence.

Read more here: Andrew Gawthorpe – The future of American democracy is at stake in the midterm elections

Related: The future of American democracy is at stake in the midterm elections | Andrew Gawthorpe

11.42am GMT

If you would like something to listen to about the US midterm elections, then Today in Focus is for you. Today’s edition is called US midterms: is it still the economy, stupid? and it features the Guardian’s Washington correspondent Lauren Gambino talking to Michael Safi .

She tells him that the Democratic party has learned the hard way to keep its election campaigns laser-focused on the economy. “It’s the economy, stupid,” a slogan used in Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign, has resonated down the ages. But Democrats have spent much of the past few months campaigning on women’s rights after the seismic supreme court decision removing the constitutional right to abortion. And Joe Biden used his final major speech of the campaign to warn voters of the threat to democracy itself.

Democrats go into these elections lagging in the polls, she says, and it’s left some hardened campaigners, such as Bernie Sanders, wondering if the party has neglected its most famous mantra.

You can listen to it here :

Related: US midterms: is it still the economy, stupid? - podcast

11.40am GMT

Joe Biden had a late night last night, after appearing at a rally in Maryland , where he said “Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens the next year to three years. It’s going to shape what the next couple decades look like.”

Joan E Greve was in Bowie, Maryland for the Guardian, and reported that Biden repeated his promise to shore up abortion rights if Democrats expand their congressional majorities. The president and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, arrived back at the White House at around 1.20am.

US President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House in the early hours after participating in a rally in Maryland on the eve of midterm elections. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

11.32am GMT

The Philadelphia Inquirer this morning has been touting a series of quotes from voters in the area which highlight the different priorities of Republican and Democratic party voters. Here are four quotes that they picked for their newsletter today:

“It feels like a critical time. We’ve got to pick a path, and the path that we’re on is not right,” Nate DeFazio, a small business owner worried about inflation, said outside of a Mehmet Oz rally. “If we do not maintain a majority in the Senate, Roe falling will be just the beginning,” Ronna Dewey, 54, said at a John Fetterman rally. “It’s really important to me to be able to graduate high school and enter adulthood in a state of having all my rights intact and not feeling like, ‘Oh, I wish I’d graduated 10 years ago,’” said Jordan Bailkin, a Democratic high school senior who is voting for the first time. “Personal freedom and the freedom to dissent – I feel that both of those things are under attack,” Jason Dekker, a conservative from York County said.

11.25am GMT

Overnight Stephen Collinson at CNN offered this analysis of how – and why – he expects things to pan out in favor of the Republicans in the next few days. He writes :

It’s too early for postmortems. Forty million Americans have already voted. And the uncertainty baked into modern polling means no one can be sure a red wave is coming. Democrats could still cling onto the Senate even if the House falls. But the way each side is talking on election eve, and the swathe of blue territory – from New York to Washington state – that Democrats are defending offer a clear picture of Republican momentum. A nation split down the middle politically, which is united only by a sense of dissatisfaction with its trajectory, is getting into a habit of repeatedly using elections to punish the party with the most power. That means Democrats are most exposed this time. If the president’s party takes a drubbing, there will be much Democratic finger-pointing over Biden’s messaging strategy on inflation – a pernicious force that has punched holes in millions of family budgets. Just as in last year’s losing off-year gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats are closing the campaign warning about democracy and Trump’s influence while Republicans believe they are addressing the issue voters care about most.



11.15am GMT

When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election day

We probably won’t know the winners on election night

In many races, we’re not going to know who won on election night. After the polls close, candidate vote totals are likely to shift as local officials continue to count ballots.

Once the polls close, election workers tabulate the votes in each precinct and transmit them to the county’s central election office. Each county reports their results to the state.

Vote totals are likely to shift throughout the evening as well as in the days that follow election day as votes continue to be counted. That shift isn’t unusual and can be explained by two dynamics, said Charles Stewart III, a political science professor at MIT who specializes in election administration.

First, he said, the places that report their votes first tend to be smaller, Republican jurisdictions. Second, many places report their in-person election day vote first and their mail-in absentee vote later. Those votes tend to skew towards Democrats .

Because these totals can change, there should be deep skepticism of attempts to claim victory before votes are counted.

Projections about which candidates will win are separate from official results

As officials report election results, news organizations, including the Associated Press and major television networks, scrutinize data to try to make projections about which candidate will win. This process is independent of the official election efforts to count votes.

In some races, experts are able to quickly make a projection about who is going to win a race. If a candidate from one party has consistently won a race, for example, and the voting patterns on election night appear to immediately be in line with previous elections, news organizations may feel confident in making a projection with only a fraction of the vote counted.

But in competitive races where there’s a slim margin between the candidates, and a lot of the vote hasn’t been reported yet, experts are much more cautious and will not make a prediction.

As the vote count continues, forecasters compare the margin separating the candidate with where in the state there are still votes outstanding. Once they feel confident that there’s no path to victory for one candidate, they will declare a winner.

Some will claim that they see election errors (and most will turn out to be false)

Every election day, there are voters who claim to see something amiss at the polls or during the vote counting process. In 2020, many of those claims were loudly amplified by Donald Trump and continue to live on today, even though they’ve been debunked over and over again.

In 2022, we’re likely to hear similar claims. Each one of those should be taken with a “giant grain of salt”, David Becker, the founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said. “I would look at any claim from anyone saying that, regardless of party of election, highly skeptically.

“These things are largely driven by losing candidates or candidates that expect to lose,” he added. The claims, he said, are “almost always proven to be false. Or easily explainable.”

In 2020, for example, there were claims from observers about ballots being wheeled into a central counting facility in Detroit late during election night. Those ballots had already been verified by the local election office and there was nothing wrong with their late arrival time. The claim was nonetheless touted by those who sought to sow doubt about the election results.

You can read more from Sam Levine’s explainer here: When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election day

Related: When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election day

11.05am GMT

If you missed it last night, here is the clip of former US president Donald Trump , speaking at a rally in Ohio, saying he will be making a “big announcement” on 15 November, hinting that he will mount a 2024 presidential run.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, 15 November at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump told supporters at the rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to “detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical election”.

11.00am GMT

Polls open for midterms voting

Polls have opened in some parts of the US for the 2022 midterm elections, so called because they fall halfway through a president’s – in this case, Joe Biden’s – presidency and so are often seen as a referendum on the incumbent.

Many voters have already cast their ballots, with more than 41 million people taking part in early voting.

At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, 36 state governorships, along with numerous other races for local officials and mayors.

Republicans need to gain five seats to win a majority in the House and only one to take the Senate. Typically, an incumbent president’s party expects to lose House seats in the midterms, but this year’s races are being closely watched for any gains for election-denying candidates: Republicans who still believe the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election , some of whom actively worked to overturn the result that put Biden in the White House.

In 36 states, other issues are on the ballot , including laws on abortion in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.

We will have all the news and results on our live blog, so stay tuned.

10.52am GMT

Nimo Omer spoke to David Smith, the Guardian’s Washington DC bureau chief, about why these midterms matter so much and what the results could mean for America:

There are a number of contests that everyone is keeping a very close eye on. Perhaps the biggest is Georgia : “The rule used to be whichever way Florida goes, so goes the nation,” says David, but “Georgia has, in many ways, replaced Florida as the pivotal state in the nation.”

Georgia’s senate race is extremely important. Raphael Warnock ’s win in 2021 was key to the Democrats securing control of the senate. Now Warnock faces off against Herschel Walker , a former football player who “has no discernible political experience or qualifications”, David says. Walker has been embroiled in controversy for a year as stories of his affairs, extramarital children and allegations of domestic violence came to light. Most recently, a former girlfriend asserted that he paid for for her to have an abortion, despite Walker running on a hardline anti-abortion platform.

And Georgia is also where Democratic favourite (and Star Trek’s president of a United Earth ), Stacey Abrams , will again try to wrestle the governership from Brian Kemp . A victory for Abrams would ensure voting and abortion rights are bolstered in the state.

Other races to watch out for are Ohio , where author of Hillbilly Elegy, Trump critic turned sycophant JD Vance is running: “If Democrats win in a state that has really been trending Republican in recent years, there’ll be a lot of blame on Vance and perhaps Donald Trump for backing him,” David says.

Pennsylvania , home of Joe Biden, is another crucial state with TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz running against the 6’8” tattooed lieutenant governor, John Fetterman , in the senate race. Oz secured a Trump endorsement, as did Doug Mastriano , who is running for governor of the same state. Mastriano was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 elections and appeared outside the US Capitol during January 6 riots. He could be a key part of a Trump presidential run in 2024.

“It feels as if there are two separate campaigns and conversations happening, that are operating on different planets,” David says. “In the past, at least, there was a shared set of issues, and both parties would be looking to be the best on inflation or healthcare.”

Republicans have focused on inflation, specifically petrol prices, and the cost of living crisis. They have also made characteristic campaign points about crime and other culture war topics such as immigration. Conversely, Democrats have been focused on reproductive rights following the supreme court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the threats to democracy, voting rights and the climate crisis. “A lot of opinion polls are suggesting that Republicans’ issues are likely to win the day, because so often, people vote according to their pocketbook and the economy,” says David.

Read more of Nimo Omer’s conversation with David Smith in today’s First Edition: Tuesday briefing – What you need to know ahead of US midterms

Related: Tuesday briefing: What you need to know ahead of US midterms

10.45am GMT

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US midterm elections . As my colleague Nimo Omer wrote in today’s First Edition newsletter , ballots will be cast for senators, representatives and local officials in one of the most important contests in recent years. She added that it has become tiresome to describe every American election as uniquely significant, but there is a lot at stake with these midterms as the chasm between Democrats and Republicans grows ever wider, and the supreme court decision to no longer protect abortion rights hangs in the air.

The result of the election also has global implications, as concerns are expressed that a Republican win might dampen US enthusiasm for pouring financial and military aid into Ukraine’s war for survival against the latest Russia invasion of its territory. And the outcome will set the stage for the presidential election battle to come during the next two years – a race which looks likely now to feature a certain Donald J Trump .

We will have non-stop rolling live coverage of the election over the next couple of days, so I hope you will join us.