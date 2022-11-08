Read full article on original website
Democrats sweep Illinois statewide offices
The incumbents came out on top in the races for Illinois attorney general and treasurer. Kwame Raoul held off a challenge from attorney Thomas DeVore to be reelected to the office. Raoul dedicated his victory to his late mother. DeVore was hoping to use the momentum from taking Governor J.B....
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor as Bailey concedes
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won a second term in office. Not long after polls closed Tuesday, Pritzker addressed supporters in Chicago. Republican challenger Darren Bailey took to the stage at his election watch party in Springfield, saying he called Pritzker and congratulated him on his victory. Meanwhile, an analysis...
Pritzker Declares Victory In Illinois Governor’s Race
(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is declaring victory. The Democrat thanked his supporters for helping him defeat Republican challenger and state senator Darren Bailey in Tuesday’s election. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune cited networks calling the race. Colin McIntyre/km ELX) Copyright © 2022...
Some area election numbers
For the area’s Congressional seat, Republican Mary Miller was elected to a second term in office. Miller received 71.4% of the vote to defeat Democrat challenger Paul Lange in the General Election. Miller will return to Washington for a second term after defeating fellow Republican Congressman Rodney Davis in the June Primary and Lange in last night’s General Election.
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The crime reform package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state’s attorneys around the state who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped. Kendall County state’s attorney Eric Weis says the case may go to the state’s highest court.
Tammy Duckworth Projected To Win Illinois Senate Race
(Bismarck, ND) — Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth is projected to win the race for Illinois Senate. NBC News reports Duckworth is fending off a challenge from Republican Kathy Salvi. Duckworth has served as the junior US Senator for Illinois since 2017. Terry Riepl/km ELX) Copyright © 2022 TTWN Media...
Collective Bargaining Amendment Passes
(Undated) — The right to organize appears to have passed in Illinois. The measure would amend the state constitution to give workers the right to organize and bargain collectively to ensure better pay, hours, and working conditions. The fate of the ballot measure was being closely watched outside of Illinois, as it could gauge public support for similar labor movements across the country, even in conservative states.
Barker re-elected as Fayette County Clerk, Republicans take contested County Board seats
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker has been re-elected to another term. Republican Barker received 6,286 votes to win re-election, defeating Democrat challenger Iris Virden, who received 1,688 votes. For Fayette County Board in District 3, Republicans Casey Cameron and Michael Butts win the seats. Cameron took 797 votes, Butts 676...
Morrison to be the new Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, Kelly to continue as Associate Judge for Judicial Circuit
Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison will be the next Resident Circuit Judge for Fayette County. In Tuesday’s election, Morrison was elected to take over the post from the retiring Don Sheafor. Republican Morrison says he takes a lot of pride in the people that have come before him in the position.
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
Projections from an Illinois business group show a healthy holiday spending season despite inflationary challenges. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6 and 8 percent over last year, this after sales grew over 13 percent last year. That is...
Morrison defeats Kelly to win Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge
In the most hotly contested race on the local front, Republican Joshua Morrison has defeated Democrat Marc Kelly in the race for Fayette County’s next Resident Circuit Judge. Morrison received 4,267 votes to beat Kelly. Morrison says he appreciates all those that supported him in the race. Morrison has...
Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting
The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
November crop production report shows IL corn and soybeans may be setting some records this yea
The latest Illinois Crop Production Report shows corn and soybeans may be setting some records this year. The November forecast has the Illinois corn yield at 215 bushels per acre, up 13 from last year says Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener. Crop production is estimated at 2.27 billion bushels. The Illinois...
28 new COVID-19 cases this past week in Fayette County
There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 28 new cases in the work week period from October 31st to November 4th. During that time the positivity rate was 14.7%. In total in Fayette County, there have been...
Shirley Ann Tuttle
Shirley Ann Tuttle, 80, of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in Ramsey, IL. Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded, there will be no services at this time. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
