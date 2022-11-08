ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown

Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

City ‘Flips the Switch’ on Riverwalk Illumination Project

The City of Jamestown has officially “flipped the switch” on the Riverwalk Illumination project. The project, funded through Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies, lights up the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Coal Silo, Washington Street Bridge piers and abutments, and the Main Street Bridge arches over the Chadakoin River.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

McDonald to Resign; Riel to Become Mayor

WESB News has confirmed that Bradford Mayor James McDonald will announce his resignation during tonight’s City council meeting. McDonald was elected to a four-year term in 2019, and is leaving office slightly more than a year early. Deputy Mayor Tom Riel, who McDonald defeated for re-election, is expected to...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville

An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
MEADVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday

The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
wnynewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY

