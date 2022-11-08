Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Councilwoman and Finance Chair Kim Ecklund
WRFA public affairs director Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown City Council member Kimberly Ecklund about the effort to finalize and approve a 2023 city budget. Ecklund is not only one of three at large representatives on the city council but is also the chair of the council’s finance committee.
wrfalp.com
Borrello, Goodell Hope to Continue to Address Inflation, Public Safety Following Re-Election
Chautauqua County’s representatives in the State Legislature hope to continue to address inflation and public safety following their re-election. State Senator George Borrello defeated Democrat Dan Brown in Tuesday’s elections. He said he’s grateful for the support in the new 57th District, which now includes parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.
wrfalp.com
Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown
Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
wrfalp.com
City ‘Flips the Switch’ on Riverwalk Illumination Project
The City of Jamestown has officially “flipped the switch” on the Riverwalk Illumination project. The project, funded through Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies, lights up the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Coal Silo, Washington Street Bridge piers and abutments, and the Main Street Bridge arches over the Chadakoin River.
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
erienewsnow.com
Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
wesb.com
McDonald to Resign; Riel to Become Mayor
WESB News has confirmed that Bradford Mayor James McDonald will announce his resignation during tonight’s City council meeting. McDonald was elected to a four-year term in 2019, and is leaving office slightly more than a year early. Deputy Mayor Tom Riel, who McDonald defeated for re-election, is expected to...
WGRZ TV
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
erienewsnow.com
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
wnynewsnow.com
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
Retired Buffalo teacher accused of transferring home deed to avoid potential financial judgment under Child Victims Act
A retired Buffalo teacher being sued in a Child Victims Act case is now accused of transferring the deed to her home ahead of a potential judgment to pay damages.
wesb.com
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
wesb.com
Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday
The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
wnynewsnow.com
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
