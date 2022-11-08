ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share a tip on an affordable place to ski in Europe for the chance to win a £200 holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
The Sierra Nevada ski resort in Andalucía, southern Spain.

Ever had a hankering to go skiing only to hit the buffers when you see the price of a week for a family in Verbier, Chamonix or St Anton? Admittedly, it’s all relative, but a slide on the slopes needn’t require a bank loan. There are affordable hacks and cheaper destinations, such as Bulgaria and the Spanish Pyrenees – and the beauty is that these smaller, under-the-radar villages and resorts are less crowded and more in tune with the mountain way of life. So, this week, we’d like to hear about your favourite affordable places to ski in Europe.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on Tuesday 15 November at 9am GMT

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

