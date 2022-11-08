ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A new federal lawsuit is blaming Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a 2021 triple murder. The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn’t approved the parole board’s decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.

The families of victims Andrea Blankenship, age 41, Leon Pye, age 68, and Kaeos Yates, age 4, are calling the release of Anderson grossly negligent, reckless, and intentional.

“He thought I was dead. God was with me,” Lone survivor of brutal killing spree talks for the first time to KFOR

“A tragedy could have really been prevented if people would have done their jobs and followed proper procedures,” said Kaeos’ mother Tasha Yates.

The Monday court filing is accusing the governor and parole board of “improperly” releasing Anderson from prison, and therefore, demanding they take accountability in the triple murder he allegedly committed afterwards.

In February 2021 – three weeks after his release – investigators said Anderson broke into Andrea Blankenship’s Chickasha home, killed her, and allegedly carved out her heart.

They report Anderson then walked to his aunt and uncle’s home, cooked the heart, and tried to feed it to them before he allegedly attacked the two and their visiting granddaughter, 4 year-old Kaeos.

The child and her grandfather would die from their injuries.

“Because no one did their job, our little girl don’t get to ever come home,” Tasha told KFOR.

Gov. Stitt sues to have parts of grand jury report expunged

In the new lawsuit, Tasha and her co-plaintiffs say that in an effort to save money by reducing the incarceration rate, Governor Stitt “planned to push as many prisoners through the pardon, parole, and commutation process so as to release as many as possible, as quickly as possible.”

The plaintiffs state that Anderson was denied commutation in 2019, but that with “deliberate indifference” the governor and parole board commuted Anderson a year later in violation of a required three-year waiting period between commutation applications, a policy that is supposed to “protect the public from violent offenders.”

In a statement on Monday, Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison told KFOR:

“What happened to the victims in this case is inexplicable and a product of absolute evil. The governor mourns alongside of and prays for the victims’ families. To be absolutely clear, lawyers’ decision to name the governor as a defendant is a political stunt. Under the Governmental Tort Claims Act, the lawsuit could have been filed as early as May 10, 2022. If it were a serious lawsuit, they would have filed it then instead of waiting 4 days within a political election. Courts routinely dismiss lawsuits based on pardon and parole decisions, and we expect a dismissal in this case.”

Tom Bates, the director of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, told KFOR, “The Pardon and Parole Board has no comment on pending litigation.”

Man accused of carving out woman’s heart, trying to feed it to family before killing them appears in court

In September at the Grady County Courthouse, Anderson waived his right to a preliminary hearing which means the case will head to trial.

His formal arraignment is set for November 22 at 9 a.m.

Comments / 26

Pam Blazek
3d ago

I believe the board and government shouldn't be held liable for the murderer's actions. If you could predict what someone else is going to do, we'd have a lot more people in prison. I am sympathetic for the family, but each of us are responsible for our actions.

Reply(4)
18
Kelan Johnson
3d ago

the parole board should not be held responsible I was incarcerated with this man in the same penitentiary and watched him go home. that man has a problem with drugs and that's what cause him to make the decisions that he made. you can't hold somebody else accountable for the next person's actions.

Reply(6)
14
Ray Rowe
3d ago

We should never send people to prison to house and feed. If we don't have a reform system we're just putting good money to bad, they're planning on doing their next gig.

Reply(1)
9
Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea

A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in. federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a. handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore. County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a. fine of up to $250,000 following his...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
The Center Square

Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
