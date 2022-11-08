Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition following a crash Friday morning. On Nov.11 at 8:53 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Alcantarra Blvd after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash. Police say...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
cw34.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton
Three vehicles, including a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck, were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton.
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
cbs12.com
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
firefighternation.com
Riviera Beach (FL) Firehouse Evacuated Ahead of Nicole
The Riviera Beach Fire Department has evacuated its firehouse 86 on Singer Island as Tropical Storm Nicole flood waters reach closer to the station. The City of Riviera Beach warned residents of Singer Island that there would be no first responders available on the island, and urged people once again to evacuate.
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested
A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
cbs12.com
Dog rescued by Good Samaritans in the Indian River during Hurricane Nicole
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While the worst of Nicole is behind for those living in Jensen Beach, it was certainly a tough night. The storm’s whipping winds Wednesday night caused the water to rise in high levels, partially collapsing roads along Indian River Drive and destroying docks.
