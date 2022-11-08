Read full article on original website
Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided
With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Answering Questions Surrounding Running Backs in 2023 NFL Draft
A position that continues to get devalued in the NFL Draft is running back. While it's not a premiere position, the shelf life isn't as long, and the risk for injury is higher, but players like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb can change the game for their teams. It might...
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Devin Lloyd Won’t Have To Do It All on His Own Against Travis Kelce
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd has already seen plenty of tests early in his NFL career, starting nine games and playing nearly 600 snaps in a crash course at linebacker. But on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Lloyd and the rest of the Jaguars' defense will face a...
J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not suffer another knee injury. However, Dobbins did not feel like he was playing at 100 percent. So, he decided to shut down for a few weeks and undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in the knee.
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction. Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction....
Jeff Saturday Reveals Colts’ Injuries vs. Raiders
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has wrapped up his first week of practice, and with it, delivered his first Friday injury report to reporters. Saturday announced that backup running back Deon Jackson (knee), starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), and rookie backup tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) are all out this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s. Like he’s wearing Seattle number 25 and it’s 2011, opponents are avoiding Woolen’s side of the field, refusing to challenge him. Woolen has been a Seahawk for all of nine games. Two...
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler On State Of The Team’s Defense: “Not Where We Need It To Be”
Through the years, the Miami Heat have relied heavily on their defensive play. The defensive end is part of the reason for their slow start. The Heat rank No. 13 in defensive ration at 110.8. They are 10th in points allowed at 109.4. The numbers are decent but nowhere near...
Miami Heat Receive Locker-Room Visit From Adam Sandler And Rob Schneider Thursday
The Miami Heat made sure their Thursday night was enjoyable no matter. The Heat received a locker-room visit from comedians Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler. They were asked to bring the Heat into their huddled that ended with the team saying, "family." Before that it happened, Schneider hit the group his popular catchphrase, "You can do it ... all night long."
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, Injury Update, Stopping Chubb, and More
Austin Jackson's long road back from took a positive step when he returned to practice Thursday, though it's unknown when he'll be ready for game action and where he'll line up when that happens. "I’m really excited to be back out there doing my job," Jackson said after practice Thursday....
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion symptoms) out vs. Magic
ORLANDO – Chris Paul will miss a second straight game with a sore right heel as the Suns continue their four-game road trip Friday against the Magic. Landry Shamet is also out with concussion symptoms. ...
