Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided

With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Answering Questions Surrounding Running Backs in 2023 NFL Draft

A position that continues to get devalued in the NFL Draft is running back. While it's not a premiere position, the shelf life isn't as long, and the risk for injury is higher, but players like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb can change the game for their teams. It might...
GEORGIA STATE
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win

Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
ATLANTA, GA
J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not suffer another knee injury. However, Dobbins did not feel like he was playing at 100 percent. So, he decided to shut down for a few weeks and undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in the knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jeff Saturday Reveals Colts’ Injuries vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has wrapped up his first week of practice, and with it, delivered his first Friday injury report to reporters. Saturday announced that backup running back Deon Jackson (knee), starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), and rookie backup tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) are all out this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Miami Heat Receive Locker-Room Visit From Adam Sandler And Rob Schneider Thursday

The Miami Heat made sure their Thursday night was enjoyable no matter. The Heat received a locker-room visit from comedians Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler. They were asked to bring the Heat into their huddled that ended with the team saying, "family." Before that it happened, Schneider hit the group his popular catchphrase, "You can do it ... all night long."
MIAMI, FL
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs

Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
SEATTLE, WA

