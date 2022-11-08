Jean Stombaugh honored at Vandalia City Council meeting–This month proclaimed as “Jean Stombaugh Month”

Read full article on original website
Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting
The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
Vandalia FD & Brownstown FD handling house fire in Bluff City early Thursday morning
The Vandalia and Brownstown Fire Departments dealt with an early morning fire in Bluff City on Thursday morning. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says they were called to the house fire in bluff City at 1 am on Thursday morning. Chief Meadows says upon their arrival they saw heavy fire and smoke. And, he says they requested Brownstown Fire Department for assistance. Meadows says they arrived and helped them with manpower, water supply, and other fire ground operations. Chief Meadows says that Vandalia Fire Department had 12 firefighters on the scene while Brownstown Fire Department had 11 firefighters on the scene and they were at the house fire for 4 1/2 hours.
Centralia City Firemen battle woods fire
Centralia City Firemen battled a woods fire early Thursday night that covered about a quarter acre on the Deborah Willis property on Lackey Lane near Raccoon Lake. Firefighters say the fire began as a controlled burn without prior approval and then spread out of control. No buildings were damaged. All...
Fayette County Clerk re-elected, contested county board races settled in Fayette, Clinton and Washington County
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker won easy re-election in Tuesday’s election. The Republican beat her Democratic challenger 6,286 to 1,688 votes. In contested Fayette County Board seats, Republicans Casey Cameron (797) and Michael Butts (676) defeated Democrat Dawn Crain (366) for District Three. In District Four, Republicans Patrick Click (324 votes) and Ryan Tompkins (200) defeated Democrat John Cearlock (115).
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
Hillsboro School Bond Issue Passes
A proposition in the Hillsboro school district to issue school building bonds for the high school passed in Tuesday’s election. The “yes” votes totaled 2,868 while there were 1,626 “no” votes. In Montgomery County, voters favored the bonds 2,805 to 1,538. A portion of Bond...
Fayette County Voter Turnout at 64% for Tuesday election
Overall voter turnout in Fayette County was at 64% in Tuesday’s General Election. As for individual voting precincts, Wilberton precinct was the highest at 77% and Lone Grove precinct was next at 74%. Vandalia’s 9 voting precincts ranged from a low of just 51% to a high of 65%. Voters had an opportunity to vote early for 6 weeks before Tuesday’s election.
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
Morrison to be the new Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, Kelly to continue as Associate Judge for Judicial Circuit
Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison will be the next Resident Circuit Judge for Fayette County. In Tuesday’s election, Morrison was elected to take over the post from the retiring Don Sheafor. Republican Morrison says he takes a lot of pride in the people that have come before him in the position.
Barker re-elected as Fayette County Clerk, Republicans take contested County Board seats
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker has been re-elected to another term. Republican Barker received 6,286 votes to win re-election, defeating Democrat challenger Iris Virden, who received 1,688 votes. For Fayette County Board in District 3, Republicans Casey Cameron and Michael Butts win the seats. Cameron took 797 votes, Butts 676...
Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees
Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
Fayette County Election Results—All Votes In
Fayette County Board-District 3 (Top 2 win) Fayette County Board-District 4 (Top 2 win) Fayette County Treasurer Michelle Hagy, Fayette County Supervisor of Assessments Cindi Lotz were both re-elected unopposed. Fayette County Sheriff-Elect Ronnie Stevens also ran unopposed tonight and is officially elected Sheriff. Although he was defeated in the...
Morrison defeats Kelly to win Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge
In the most hotly contested race on the local front, Republican Joshua Morrison has defeated Democrat Marc Kelly in the race for Fayette County’s next Resident Circuit Judge. Morrison received 4,267 votes to beat Kelly. Morrison says he appreciates all those that supported him in the race. Morrison has...
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
Other Madison County offices
No Democrats ran for Treasurer or Sheriff, so the Republican primary, for all intents and purposes, decided the winner of the General Election. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser will return to office. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so Jeff Connor will be the next sheriff. He has tapped Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido to be his second in command.
Some area election numbers
For the area’s Congressional seat, Republican Mary Miller was elected to a second term in office. Miller received 71.4% of the vote to defeat Democrat challenger Paul Lange in the General Election. Miller will return to Washington for a second term after defeating fellow Republican Congressman Rodney Davis in the June Primary and Lange in last night’s General Election.
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
