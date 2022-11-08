Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Still Being Decided
Springfield, IL) — The fate of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois remains up in the air following Tuesday’s election. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The amendment needs 60-percent approval by voters in order to pass, or it needs to receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of ballots cast throughout the state. As of Wednesday, the amendment hasn’t received 60-percent approval, however, it can still receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of total ballots cast.
vandaliaradio.com
Democrats sweep Illinois statewide offices
The incumbents came out on top in the races for Illinois attorney general and treasurer. Kwame Raoul held off a challenge from attorney Thomas DeVore to be reelected to the office. Raoul dedicated his victory to his late mother. DeVore was hoping to use the momentum from taking Governor J.B....
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The crime reform package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state’s attorneys around the state who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped. Kendall County state’s attorney Eric Weis says the case may go to the state’s highest court.
vandaliaradio.com
Giannoulias Wins Illinois Secretary Of State Race
(Chicago, IL) — Alexi Giannoulias will become the first new Illinois secretary of state in more than two decades. The Democrat is ready to get to work. Giannoulias easily won over Republican Dan Brady in Tuesday’s election. He is replacing the retiring Jesse White to run a state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations.
vandaliaradio.com
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor as Bailey concedes
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won a second term in office. Not long after polls closed Tuesday, Pritzker addressed supporters in Chicago. Republican challenger Darren Bailey took to the stage at his election watch party in Springfield, saying he called Pritzker and congratulated him on his victory. Meanwhile, an analysis...
vandaliaradio.com
Collective Bargaining Amendment Passes
(Undated) — The right to organize appears to have passed in Illinois. The measure would amend the state constitution to give workers the right to organize and bargain collectively to ensure better pay, hours, and working conditions. The fate of the ballot measure was being closely watched outside of Illinois, as it could gauge public support for similar labor movements across the country, even in conservative states.
vandaliaradio.com
Tammy Duckworth Projected To Win Illinois Senate Race
(Bismarck, ND) — Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth is projected to win the race for Illinois Senate. NBC News reports Duckworth is fending off a challenge from Republican Kathy Salvi. Duckworth has served as the junior US Senator for Illinois since 2017. Terry Riepl/km ELX) Copyright © 2022 TTWN Media...
vandaliaradio.com
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
Projections from an Illinois business group show a healthy holiday spending season despite inflationary challenges. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6 and 8 percent over last year, this after sales grew over 13 percent last year. That is...
vandaliaradio.com
November crop production report shows IL corn and soybeans may be setting some records this yea
The latest Illinois Crop Production Report shows corn and soybeans may be setting some records this year. The November forecast has the Illinois corn yield at 215 bushels per acre, up 13 from last year says Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener. Crop production is estimated at 2.27 billion bushels. The Illinois...
