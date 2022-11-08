Read full article on original website
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Offense
With a 17-game regular season now, there is no true halfway point for NFL teams. However, the New Orleans Saints have played nine games with nine weeks to go in the regular season including a bye week. The Saints will enter the second half of the year with an offense...
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in GERMANY Preview: Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?
The Seattle Seahawks travel to Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany. The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means 12s in the U.S. Pacific time zone will need a big cup of coffee for a 6:30 a.m. start.
The state of the NFC South: A deeper look into the future of a division in transition
Just like that, the Panthers are back in the playoff hunt. By defeating Atlanta, 25-15, on Thursday night, Carolina (3-7) pulled within 1.5 games of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who knows which team will prevail in this underwhelming division? The Buccaneers remain the Vegas favorite to win it....
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons. Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault made a highlight reel catch-and-run play in the 25-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons on...
Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
NFL DFS Week 10 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.
Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 78,000 fans who will be filling Lambeau Field on Sunday. For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s the hope the crowd will provide some energy to help his team snap a five-game losing streak.
Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
Avonte Maddox’s Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox...
Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Report: Saints Trevor Penning Designated to Return From IR
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the New Orleans Saints have designated rookie OT Trevor Penning to return from injured reserve. The 23-year-old Penning was the 19th overall pick in the first round of this spring's draft by the Saints. He played collegiately at Northern Iowa, where he earned first-team All-American honors in 2021.
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Victory Friday takeaways: Panthers’ Steve Wilks dishes on open-ended QB situation, injuries
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks isn’t ready to commit to a starting quarterback. Wilks — who guided the Panthers to a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday — said that PJ Walker, as of Friday, was his starting quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. However, Wilks also hedged by adding that he will need to review the Ravens’ defense to make any final decisions on the position.
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
How Justin Fields’ Big Game Affected Bears Ticket Prices
View the original article to see embedded media. Ticket prices for the Bears and Lions game Sunday at Soldier Field have remained relatively stable in the secondary market despite the meteoric rise of quarterback Justin Fields. The average price on Thursday through SI Ticketsfor the minimum priced tickets available was...
Steelers vs Saints One of Easiest Games to Get Into in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium. The 2-6 Steelers are looking to climb back, and as always, they're looking for the fans to help make that happen. The North Shore is always filled on Sundays, and Week 10 won't be any different. For those looking to attend the game, it now carries the third-cheapest ticket of the weekend on SI Tickets.
Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense
Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come...
Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons
Laviska Shenault took off. The receiver picked up speed behind Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and running back D’Onta Foreman as he ran to the opposite side of the field before the ball was snapped from the Atlanta 41-yard line. Walker called for the snap in the shotgun formation...
