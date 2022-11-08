Read full article on original website
Man charged with allegedly breaking into Bluffton home, inappropriately touching minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man is behind bars after breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a minor. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), on Oct. 26, deputies were called to a home in the 890 block of Fording Island Road in Bluffton after an occupant was awakened by a strange […]
Colleton County deputies seize 283 grams of marijuana after brief chase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
Woman, 65, critically injured after being struck by car near Cracker Barrel in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near a Cracker Barrel in Walterboro. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the woman, who is from New York, was crossing Cane Branch Road at the Cracker Barrel restaurant when she was struck […]
Police searching for suspect who stole dog from Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update: 5:45 p.m.Savannah police say they are investigating a case where a man is accused of stealing a dog. It happened earlier this week. In fact, just in the last few hours, someone found the dog but not the man. Update 3 p.m.: Frida has been...
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Investigators searching for Jenkins County man missing for more than a week
Investigators are searching for a missing Jenkins County man who disappeared more than a week ago and has not been seen or heard from since.
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
One injured from overturned vehicle
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS assisted the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department in a late morning collision Wednesday, Nov. 2, in which a driver sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned. Just before noon, bystanders alerted Burton fire crews at the Shell Point fire station that there was...
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road
A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
7-year-old & father catches the high tide at the Battery: TS Nicole
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — A storm chaser in the making!. A 7-year-old and his dad woke up at 5:50 a.m. and headed to the Battery to catch the high tide from Tropical Storm Nicole. You can see the excited child in his yellow rainboots and blue rain jacket leaning...
Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home
GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
