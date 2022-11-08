ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

live5news.com

18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

One injured from overturned vehicle

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS assisted the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department in a late morning collision Wednesday, Nov. 2, in which a driver sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned. Just before noon, bystanders alerted Burton fire crews at the Shell Point fire station that there was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road

A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home

GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

