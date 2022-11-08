The negotiations between the Penns Manor School District and the Penns Manor Education Association were discussed at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. Grace Peace, who works as a substitute teacher in the elementary school, said that she wants to see negotiations move forward and for the district to give the teachers all the support possible and what they want as part of the contract. Jill Eckenrode, who is the chair of the negotiations committee, said that negotiations are continuing amicably between the two sides, even though they are going slowly.

MANOR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO