NEW ORLEANS — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff's deputy's anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional district.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent’s primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. McLeod-Skinner conceded the race Sunday, saying in a statement that she had called to congratulate Chavez-DeRemer.
Far-right 2020 election denier Doug Mastriano finally conceded his loss in the Pennsylvania governor’s race Sunday night—five days after the election was projected in favor of his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, by nearly every major news outlet. As of Sunday, Shapiro led his opponent by 14 percentage points, with nearly all votes counted. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede,” Mastriano said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.” Mastriano was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made false statements that echoed his claims of a “rigged” presidential election in 2020. During the campaign, the state Senator also attracted criticism for his presence in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 Capitol riot and his past advocacy for a bill that would have prosecuted women who underwent abortion procedures as murderers.pic.twitter.com/JlpP39uOKm— Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) November 13, 2022 Read it at Twitter
