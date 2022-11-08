ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Parts of North Dakota digging out from two feet of snow! (Audio)

BISMARCK, N.D.–The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to North Dakota is now exiting the state. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin is at the Bismarck National Weather Service office. He says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received more than that.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Wintry mix of weather expected across South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–A wintry day across parts of the Dakotas today as a storm system moves northeasterly through the region. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Vipond…. Snow accumulations in the Watertown area will be very minimal, but in north central South Dakota, it’s a different...
South Dakota statewide weather updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
Stormy weather causes power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ice and snowy weather has caused power outages across South Dakota. A power outage map shows 1,999 customers have power outages in the state as of 7 a.m. Faulk County had a reported 874 customers impacted. Brown had a reported 256, Spink had...
Winter storm takes aim on South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to keep a watchful eye on a strong storm system that will sweep into the upper Midwest Wednesday night. Precipitation across central and eastern South Dakota will begin in the form of rain, but as temperatures get colder on Thursday, rain will eventually transition to snow, and high winds will kick in.
Much colder forecast ahead; Ice, rain, and snow departing

It’s a busy start to the morning across KELOLAND as ice has been causing problems in the Aberdeen area. Large tree limbs are down due to the thick coating of freezing rain. We can’t see much on our LIVE CAM because of the ice. Pierre has also had...
Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Aberdeen covered in ice after freezing rainfall

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rainfall from received on Wednesday froze once Aberdeen dropped into below freezing temperatures Thursday morning, leaving the Hub City covered in a sheet of ice. While trees and buildings are covered in ice, the main roadways were decently clear thanks to preparation from...
City of Aberdeen to be picking up tree branches fallen due to the ice storm

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen Forestry Division along with other City crews will be out picking up branches that have fallen from boulevard trees. Everything will get picked up, but it may take until next week. Damage from private property trees will be the responsibility of the homeowner or property owner and will not be picked up by the city.
Snowfall across our area tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Aberdeen Fire Rescue: Do not approach low-hanging power lines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Fire Rescue advises people to stay home if possible and say do not approach any low-hanging power lines. According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, crews will utilize fire line tape to indicate that the down utilities have been addressed and to keep people out of the area. Representatives advise not to operate generators in your home or garage and stay home if possible. If you have to be out, drive with caution and stay safe.
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
