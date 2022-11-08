ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Voter Turnout Average, Lines at Sioux Falls Polls Longer

354,670 of South Dakota’s 597,073 registered voters participated in this year’s general election, bringing statewide voter turnout to 59.40%. That’s about average for a midterm election but 5+ percentage points lower than 2018’s 64.89% and notably below the recent midterm peak of 73.7% in 1994. Voter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Governor Kristi Noem cruises to easy re-election victory (Audio)

In the run-up to election day, Democrats in South Dakota believed they saw hopeful signs in the governor’s race. An SDSU poll put Democratic candidate Jamie Smith within striking distance of incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The Smith crew also pointed to internal polling that suggested a strong potential for the Sioux Falls lawmaker, who gave up his state House of Representatives seat to challenge Noem.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana

South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
ARKANSAS STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota prepares to implement Medicaid expansion

A solid majority of South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D passed with 56% of the vote, or 191,781 votes, according to unofficial reporting from the Secretary of State’s Office. “It’s long overdue,” said Rick Weiland, committee chair and treasurer...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Corn harvest 91% complete in South Dakota

WENTWORTH, S.D. (KELO)– You don’t see too many combines out in the field anymore across South Dakota. Many farmers across South Dakota have already finished their corn harvests this year, ahead of the normal schedule. This is due to dry conditions and the hot weather we experienced into the fall months.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit

Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday.  Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD

