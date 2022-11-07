Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results
The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
Listen: 2022 Election Night Special Coverage
Voting ends Tuesday in an an election that will decide more than just who controls the House and the Senate. Though the polls may close Tuesday night, the results in some states are expected to take days, maybe even weeks. This is perfectly normal, with tens of millions of electors casting their ballot by mail, some conspiracy theorists and election deniers could view the delayed results as fraud.
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Roundtable: What are your takeaways from the 2022 general election?
Actually, I feel pretty good about the American people after this election (even though I lost my own bid for re-election to the County Board). We’re still deeply divided politically, but in state after state, voters showed that knee-jerk anger doesn’t rule the day. Despite tough times economically, voters chose to reject anti-abortion extremism and to knock down the loudest election deniers.
5 takeaways from Election Day exit polls so far
Inflation has been polling ahead of abortion in national and battleground state surveys for months. Now early exit polls show the same.
Midterm election results do not change Trump Nov. 15 announcement plans, sources say
Former President Donald Trump does not plan to change the date of a Nov. 15 announcement despite the results of the midterm elections, sources close to Trump said. The sources said chatter that the Republican Party's performance was tied specifically to Trump is cheap and that his political advisers believe the media is trying to raise the profile of re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Leaked audio: Trump’s "coup memo" author is training MAGA diehards to meddle in midterm elections
Former Trump legal adviser John Eastman encouraged Republican poll workers and allies to file complaints that could be compiled to challenge the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, according to a report from Politico. "Document what you've seen, raise the challenge. And [note] which of the judges on that election board...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
OnPolitics: What the 2022 midterms will mean for the 2024 election
Trump has been reminding supporters that he has no intention of relinquishing the political spotlight to potential rivals such as DeSantis and Pence.
Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day
As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Awkward moment at Crist watch party; NYT election needles go dark
My childhood congressman was the late Rep. Joe Early (D-MA). The old joke among supporters was "Vote Early and vote often." One of the big things that has added to the suspense of the midterm elections is Democrats leaping out to big leads based on early voting. The White House had tried to prepare Democrats for slow tabulating of mail-in votes keeping races from being called on election nights.
Three top takeaways from 2022 midterm elections
Americans need to keep the midterm election results in perspective. Already, three major takeaways are in view and the Biden administration's path for the next two years has changed.
Election Day Live Updates: Tracking Black Candidates And Voters In 2022 Midterms
Upstart candidate Maxwell Frost, 25, clobbered his Republican counterpart to win the Florida U.S. House seat that was vacated by Val Demings. Follow our live updates here. The post Election Day Live Updates: Tracking Black Candidates And Voters In 2022 Midterms appeared first on NewsOne.
Election 2022 live updates: Millions head to the polls to decide control of Congress
Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the 2022 midterm election. Today millions of Americans will be heading to the polls to determine who controls Congress as all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. In addition, 36 states will be voting for...
What it's like covering Election Day at USA TODAY: See what happens hour by hour in our newsroom
The USA TODAY Network has journalists in every battleground state. Coverage from our more than 200 reporters appears on news sites across the country.
Fox17
When will we know the results of the election?
WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
Vox
We won’t know all the midterm results on election night. That’s normal.
While it’s felt like we’ve been eagerly anticipating the outcome of the midterms for weeks, a good thing to keep in mind on election night is that there’s a lot that we may not know immediately because of how much time it takes to process ballots. That...
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
In some cases, vote-counting legally cannot begin until all the ballots have been received All eyes are on the midterm elections, which will determine what parties control the U.S. House and Senate. But even as television network anchors prepare for a long night of vote-counting, Americans likely won't know the results of all the elections on Tuesday. In fact, some of the most hotly contested races — including those in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania — could require multiple days of vote-counting for a variety of reasons. Some MAGA Republicans...
Comments / 0