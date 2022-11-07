ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

102.5 The Bone

Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
OHIO STATE
WEKU

Listen: 2022 Election Night Special Coverage

Voting ends Tuesday in an an election that will decide more than just who controls the House and the Senate. Though the polls may close Tuesday night, the results in some states are expected to take days, maybe even weeks. This is perfectly normal, with tens of millions of electors casting their ballot by mail, some conspiracy theorists and election deniers could view the delayed results as fraud.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Register-Mail

Roundtable: What are your takeaways from the 2022 general election?

Actually, I feel pretty good about the American people after this election (even though I lost my own bid for re-election to the County Board). We’re still deeply divided politically, but in state after state, voters showed that knee-jerk anger doesn’t rule the day. Despite tough times economically, voters chose to reject anti-abortion extremism and to knock down the loudest election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm election results do not change Trump Nov. 15 announcement plans, sources say

Former President Donald Trump does not plan to change the date of a Nov. 15 announcement despite the results of the midterm elections, sources close to Trump said. The sources said chatter that the Republican Party's performance was tied specifically to Trump is cheap and that his political advisers believe the media is trying to raise the profile of re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm election results live: Awkward moment at Crist watch party; NYT election needles go dark

My childhood congressman was the late Rep. Joe Early (D-MA). The old joke among supporters was "Vote Early and vote often." One of the big things that has added to the suspense of the midterm elections is Democrats leaping out to big leads based on early voting. The White House had tried to prepare Democrats for slow tabulating of mail-in votes keeping races from being called on election nights.
COLORADO STATE
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results

In some cases, vote-counting legally cannot begin until all the ballots have been received All eyes are on the midterm elections, which will determine what parties control the U.S. House and Senate. But even as television network anchors prepare for a long night of vote-counting, Americans likely won't know the results of all the elections on Tuesday. In fact, some of the most hotly contested races — including those in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania — could require multiple days of vote-counting for a variety of reasons. Some MAGA Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

