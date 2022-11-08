Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
WWE NXT Star Set For Main Roster Call Up Very Soon
WWE has a roster full of talent in NXT, and a few of them are ready for their big break on the main roster. Ringside News exclusively reported that the company has their eye on five or six people, and Cameron Grimes’ name is a big part of that discussion.
Live AEW Dynamite Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For November 9th, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite will go down tonight, and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. The start time for AEW Dynamite is at 8:00 PM EST. Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air In Boston
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson squared off against Sammy Guevara in the main event in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Danielson won the match with the first and last fall, with the bout finishing 2-1. The show ended with The American...
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Watching WWE NXT Is Like A ‘Grade School Theater Production’
NXT had a recent soft reboot when Triple H and Shawn Michaels gained a ton of power within WWE. Even though NXT 2.0 is dead and most of the fandom is happy with the changes, there are critics with negative views on the product. On his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast,...
Lana Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Emotionally Revealing Video
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw, and this irked everyone in WWE. They were indefinitely suspended, and then fans believed they would get fired as well. Just recently, Sasha Banks dropped a very emotional post, and it told quite a powerful story. Banks and Naomi...
Tony Khan Accused To Heavy Drug Use After Signing Jeff Jarrett To AEW Contract
Jeff Jarrett is a pro wrestling veteran and remains one of the very few legends who are still relevant even now. Double J finally made his way to AEW, but Jim Cornette isn’t happy about him possibly wrestling there. Fans were utterly shocked about Jeff Jarrett’s debut on the...
Saraya Wants To Do Gimmick Matches In AEW
Saraya was forced to call it quits on her career in the squared circle due to injuries sustained while working in the ring. The former Paige spent the next few years in WWE in a variety of roles, but that was not a permanent thing. Saraya is now happy in AEW and even has a lot of interesting matches she wants to do.
AEW Moves Rampage Match To Next Week
Lance Archer appeared on AEW Dynamite this week and attacked Ricky Starks who was supposed to be interviewed backstage. Both men were expected to face each in the opening round of the World Title Eliminator tournament this week on Rampage.. However, AEW has now confirmed that due to the attack...
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Tony Khan Makes Big Promise To Boston Fans After AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of passion for professional wrestling, and no one doubts that whatsoever. Tony Khan recently teased a pay-per-view in Boston between the Dynamite and Rampage this week, much to the surprise of those fans. The owner of All Elite Wrestling provided an update on...
Asuka & IYO Sky’s Promo Battle On WWE RAW Translated To English
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the main event of RAW on October 31st. Alexa Bliss won the match for her team by getting the decisive pin on Iyo Sky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky and Asuka exchanged a few words in Japanese, and we now have the entire interaction translated to English.
