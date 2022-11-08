Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Conditions Spurring Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Increased Government Investments in Playgrounds & Parks Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027. MARKET INSIGHTS. In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to...
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Dairy Sector Reports Progress on Global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero Climate Initiative at COP27
At COP27 today the dairy sector reported its progress underway as part of its global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero effort, the first of its kind in agriculture in terms of size and scope. Research has identified practical mitigation options suited to dairy production systems throughout the world and is...
Growth Opportunities in Micro-LEDs, Processors, Wearables, VCSEL, RISC-V, and Memory: Key Innovations Profiled Include Micro-LED-based AR Glasses for Enterprise Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Micro-LEDs, Processors, Wearables, VCSEL, RISC-V, and Memory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations pertaining to micro-LEDs, wearables, VCSEL, RISC V, and memory. Some of the key innovations profiled include micro-LED based augmented reality glasses for enterprise solution, millimeter wave integrated circuits for 5G antennas, VCSEL for LIDAR applications, 32 bit RISC V central processing unit for automotive applications, AI chipsets enabling metaverse processing, and SoCs for satellite Internet of Things among others.
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Tandem Diabetes Care Study Demonstrates Improvements of All Clinical Endpoints in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced results from a prospective, multicenter, single-arm study of adults living with type 2 diabetes who achieved improvement in all clinical endpoints with the use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology.1. Presented today...
HCY Disposable Virus Transport Media Was Approved By FDA 510K
Recently, the disposable virus transport media developed and produced by Huachenyang has obtained the FDA 510K certification in the United States for its excellent preservation performance and high product stability. After the CE, TGA, EUA, MDEL, MHRA, and ISO13485:2016 certifications, Huachenyang has obtained the FDA 510K certification, which is a highly prestigious international certification.Huachenyang is brave enough to break the monopoly of peer brands and the market and to keep pace with the big brands in the field of in vitro diagnostic sampling in terms of qualification and technology.
Unprecedented Chip Shortage Lengthens Wait Times for EV Buyers
As more people become interested in electric vehicles because of the high costs of gasoline and the government rebates as well as a growing awareness about climate change, potential buyers are being told they have to wait for months and even years before their preferred EV can be available. The worldwide shortage of microchips is one key bottleneck preventing manufacturers from ramping up their production to meet growing demand.
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
Kalray Leads on the Future of High-Performance Computing and Unstructured Data Systems at SC22
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge, is pleased to announce its vision for the present and future of high-performance computing at SC22 in Dallas, November 14-17, 2022. Hosting a number of solutions presentations for Dell Technologies Unstructured Data Solutions and HPC customers, alongside networking opportunities for attendees, Kalray will demonstrate how their highly complementary hardware and software solutions are addressing developments in the world of intensive data storage and processing.
NCR to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the...
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
Trintech Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Cadency(R) by Trintech
DALLAS, TX, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - "The Avengers(TM)" came together in 2012 and have defeated numerous villains over the last 10 years. Similarly, Trintech's finance and technology experts also came together in 2012 to launch Cadency(R) - the world's first end-to-end Record to Report SaaS solution transforming the way enterprise finance and accounting professionals around the world close their books. Since then, Trintech has been laser-focused on continuing to help the Superheroes of Finance and Accounting defeat manual work by standardizing, streamlining, and automating their financial close processes.
