Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Conditions Spurring Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Recently, the disposable virus transport media developed and produced by Huachenyang has obtained the FDA 510K certification in the United States for its excellent preservation performance and high product stability. After the CE, TGA, EUA, MDEL, MHRA, and ISO13485:2016 certifications, Huachenyang has obtained the FDA 510K certification, which is a highly prestigious international certification.Huachenyang is brave enough to break the monopoly of peer brands and the market and to keep pace with the big brands in the field of in vitro diagnostic sampling in terms of qualification and technology.

2 HOURS AGO