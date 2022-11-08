Read full article on original website
Related
NASA sticks to plan to launch Moon rocket Wednesday
NASA said Friday it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled next Wednesday, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. The uncrewed mission, dubbed Artemis 1, will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.
A Real-World ‘Black Swan’ in Exile
Joy Womack is speaking to me in a Zoom window as she furiously threads a pair of ballet shoes. “It takes three hours to prepare one pair of shoes,” she says apologetically. “And we go through four pairs a week. So if you’re not sewing, you’re out of shoes.” At 28, Womack has already gone through thousands of ballet shoes. She was born one of nine children to a middle-class family in Beverly Hills; until 12 she lived in Santa Monica, then moved with her family to Austin, Texas, where her mother enrolled her in a dance school that specializes...
Community Forests Are Changing the Landscape in Nepal
In a time of climate change, a changing environment and a number of devastated landscapes, it can be a challenge to find grounds for optimism. With that in mind, though, a recent New York Times article by Karan Deep Singh and Bhadra Sharma recounts one policy that’s led to a significant uptick in the number of forests in a specific nation, as well as of the tree cover in the same country.
Comments / 0