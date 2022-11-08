Read full article on original website
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
KCTV 5
KC veteran running 20 miles with 50 lbs on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local Army veteran is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veteran’s Day to spread awareness on homelessness. Clay Daniels is on the ReStart, Inc., Board of Directors. Based downtown, Restart is providing Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
KCTV 5
Know for work in broadcast boooth, Royals announcer also a published author
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Steve Physioc has been a part of Kansas City summers for 11 years. Fans might know him for his work on Bally Sports KC and on the Royals Radio Network. But, there is a side to the Shawnee Mission North product few people know about: he’s an author.
KCTV 5
Taylor: Take Two. Pop star schedules second concert at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Swifties hoping Taylor will stay, stay, stay for another concert in Kansas City will have their wildest dreams come true. After initially announcing a performance next summer for Saturday, July 8, the music icon has scheduled a second concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the day prior.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Children's Mercy doctor explains reasons for RSV spike in KC area
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continue to rise in the Kansas City area, according to a doctor with Children's Mercy Hospital. There were 325 patients who tested positive last week.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
KCTV 5
Boulevard and KC Bier Co. appear in list of best breweries in 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance. In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
KCTV 5
Mark your calendars! 2023 Garmin KC Air Show to feature Blue Angels
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Red Bull Skydiving Team were among the performing highlights for this year’s air show at New Century Air Center. Next year, perhaps the most famous flight demonstration in the country comes to Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Petroleum tank fire spurs HazMat response at KC paving contractor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are battling a large petroleum tank fire at the site of a Kansas City paving contractor. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at Vance Brothers at 52nd Street and Brighton Avenue at 3:03 a.m. Large flames could be seen, and KCFD called a Hazardous Materials response. Firefighters and a HazMat crew worked to extinguish the fire to a tank and protect exposures nearby. The product in the tank is petroleum-based, according to the fire department.
KCTV 5
Team of the Week: Olathe West
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the week is the Olathe West Owls!
Inside look: Amazon opens new, high-tech facility in Northland
Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech sortation center in Liberty, Missouri where employees and robots work side by side.
