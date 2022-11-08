ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC veteran running 20 miles with 50 lbs on his back to fight homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local Army veteran is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veteran’s Day to spread awareness on homelessness. Clay Daniels is on the ReStart, Inc., Board of Directors. Based downtown, Restart is providing Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
KCTV 5

Taylor: Take Two. Pop star schedules second concert at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Swifties hoping Taylor will stay, stay, stay for another concert in Kansas City will have their wildest dreams come true. After initially announcing a performance next summer for Saturday, July 8, the music icon has scheduled a second concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the day prior.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boulevard and KC Bier Co. appear in list of best breweries in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance. In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Petroleum tank fire spurs HazMat response at KC paving contractor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are battling a large petroleum tank fire at the site of a Kansas City paving contractor. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at Vance Brothers at 52nd Street and Brighton Avenue at 3:03 a.m. Large flames could be seen, and KCFD called a Hazardous Materials response. Firefighters and a HazMat crew worked to extinguish the fire to a tank and protect exposures nearby. The product in the tank is petroleum-based, according to the fire department.
KANSAS CITY, MO

