KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance. In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO