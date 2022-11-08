ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records

Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Oregonian

Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers

Marcus Mariota chose the wrong time to produce his worst performance of the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily on the national stage during Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night. Bad decisions. Bad throws. It was just an ugly performance from a quarterback who is trying to establish himself as worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith teams have been awful in primetime games

The NFL has not been kind to the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to granting them primetime games over the past few years. However, apparently, the NFL can see into the future because it is clear that they are not a good team to showcase to the whole country. They certainly made the right decision by only giving the Falcons one primetime this season and last season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll

John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGMD Radio

Falcons lineman flies back to Atlanta for child’s birth, returns for kickoff

It was family, then football for Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews on a hectic Thursday leading into his game against the Carolina Panthers. Matthews was in Carolina preparing for the matchup when his wife, Meggi, went into labor with their first child, according to NFL.com. Matthews flew back to Atlanta to be by his wife’s side as she delivered a healthy boy, named Beckett, this afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he loves playing against Hawks

Despite taking his first L of the NBA season on Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a big fan of the competition. The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first defeat of the year, dropping to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a 117-98 final. The Bucks were 9-0 heading into the game but were halted in their tracks by Atlanta as Antetokounmpo shot just 9-of-20 from the field.
ATLANTA, GA
