northwestmoinfo.com
One Person With Minor Injuries After Two Vehicle Collision
A two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and large truck with towed unit came to a fiery conclusion Monday, but luckily involved only one person left with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old New Hampton resident Gary L. Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevy dump truck southbound on Route...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
kttn.com
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36
A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
kttn.com
Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County
Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
kttn.com
Hot silage believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed barn on Northeast 70th Street
A barn on Northeast 70th Street in Grundy County is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, November 8th. Spickard Firefighter Mike Martin reports corn, silage, hay, and lumber were inside the barn in the Mennonite community. He says the cause of the fire is believed to be that the silage got hot and combusted. A cistern was used on the fire before firefighters arrived. A building next to the barn was able to be protected.
bethanyclipper.com
Police replace disabled boy’s stolen bicycle
Bethany, MO: Bethany police officers took up a collection to replace a stolen three-wheel bicycle belonging to a handicapped boy.
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
kttn.com
Local election results across the Green Hills Region for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland. Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)
nwmissourinews.com
Fainter sentenced following guilty verdict in invasion of privacy case
After entering a guilty plea of invasion of privacy Oct. 3, Logan D. Fainter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail along with five years of probation with supervised parole by 4th Circuit Judge Corey Herron Nov. 7. Fainter was investigated and arrested by University Police in February after...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
mycameronnews.com
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County leads state with foreign ownership of ag land
International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres. Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big...
Kansas City man charged with murder, string of arsons
Caldwell County prosecutors charged Harold Edwards Jr., of Kansas City, with first-degree murder and setting a string of arsons in May.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron City Council nixes $1.5 million in ARPA grants proposals
The Cameron City Council removed multiple projects packaged as grant proposals after learning the American Recovery Program Act required a 50-50 match and limited grant applications to $2 million. During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, after learning of the changes to the ARPA grant program, the Council approved scaling back...
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
