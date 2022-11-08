Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Beyond Thank You: Loudoun Program Reflects on the Service of Veterans
The George C. Marshall International Center hosted its 18th annual Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony today, featuring remarks by Vice Admiral Joseph D. Kernan and a pledge from the county Board of Supervisors to do more to support Gold Star families. Kernan served for 36 years, a career that included roles...
loudounnow.com
Gray Recognized for Round Hill History Contributions
The Round Hill Town Council on Nov. 2 gave special recognition to Pete Gray for his contributions to documenting the town’s history over the past 35 years. Last month, he donated his collection of more than 100 historic photos, newspaper clippings, maps, and other records to the town. Gray...
loudounnow.com
Meet Loudoun Blacksmith Greg Metzler at the Catoctin Holiday Art Tour
Greg Metzler is a techie, an artist, and a history buff. His work as an artisan blacksmith satisfies all three. “It’s loud, dirty, gritty art, and it’s fun. It’s a great stress reliever, and I can get creative,” said Metzler, a traditional artisan blacksmith who specializes in decorative and architectural work.
loudounnow.com
Scouting for Food Pickups Saturday
The Scouts will be back on Loudoun doorsteps on Saturday to pick up donations for Scouting for Food, helping replenish the stockrooms of local food pantries for the holiday season. Earlier this month, many Loudouners came home to notes from scout troops seeking donations of non-perishable food items, and offering...
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Hires Deputy for Emergency Management
The Town of Leesburg continues its focus on crisis planning with the appointment of a deputy emergency management coordinator. Amy Cornell-Titcomb joins the town staff in that position two weeks after the town announced the hiring of Alex Fitch as emergency management coordinator. Cornell-Titcomb most recently served as the emergency...
WTOP
A happy ‘tail’: Northern Virginia family reunites with lost dog
Back in July, a Northern Virginia family lost their dog Dante in Manassas. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. Little did they know that the universe would eventually reunite them with their pooch — who wasn’t ready to find a new forever home.
loudounnow.com
Burk Withstands Fox Challenge in Leesburg
Leesburg voters returned Mayor Kelly Burk for a fourth two-year term Tuesday night. Burk turned back a challenge from council member Suzanne Fox, garnering 57.5% of the vote, according to preliminary totals. Incumbent Neil Steinberg was the top vote-getter in the council races with almost 9,500 votes. He’ll be joined...
loudounnow.com
Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 1938-2022
Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia. She was born on August 6, 1938, in Romney, West Virginia to the late Lloyd W. Turner and Blanche Hamilton Turner. Kay-Jo was a graduate of Romney High School and attended Nurses Training at Winchester Memorial Hospital. Kay-Jo and her late husband, Don, were founders and owners of Electrical Contractors, Inc. in Winchester.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
loudounnow.com
Hillsboro Gets New Council Member
Roger Vance will continue to serve as Hillsboro’s mayor, following the town’s elections on Tuesday. The unofficial results of the balloting, which is conducted entirely by write-in ballots, were released Wednesday night. Voters also filled five Town Council seats. Planning Commission Chairman David MacDuffee joins the council, filling...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
loudounnow.com
Love Like Adam: After Hazing Death, Family Works for Change
Adam Oakes was just 19 years old when he died in a hazing incident on February 27, 2021, while attending VCU during his freshman year of college. As a Delta Chi pledge, Adam attended what is called a big/little reveal night where he was told to drink a bottle of Jack Daniels. He died later that night form alcohol poisoning.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
royalexaminer.com
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Treasurer Zurn Will Not Seek Reelection
Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn announced Thursday on Facebook that he will not seek reelection in 2023, ending a career in elected office that began in with a special election in 1990 in a very different Loudoun. That was when Zurn won a seat representing the Sterling District on the...
