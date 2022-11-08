Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO