‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Florida's east coast feels early impact of Hurricane Nicole
Several beachside communities from Brevard County to Flagler County have issued evacuation orders ahead of the approaching Hurricane Nicole. Late Wednesday, law enforcement officers were going door-to-door to check on residents and warning those people who chose to stay behind to shelter in place.
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
WATCH: Transformer blows in Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole
Video shows a transformer blowing and lighting up the sky in Melbourne Beach, Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Power outages are widespread after the system came ashore as a hurricane.
VIDEO: Stranded boater saved from swollen river as Nicole moves inland
COCOA, Fla. — Not much is known, but a man was successfully rescued from a storm-battered boat on the Indian River on Thursday morning. Officials say the boat was already out in the river during Tropical Storm Nicole, as it filled the Indian River with heavy rains. The Cocoa...
Evacuations recommended for some in Brevard County ahead of Nicole’s impact
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A recommended evacuation takes effect for some residents in Brevard County on Wednesday morning. Brevard County officials are expecting significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge. Brevard County schools will be...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
SEE: Anchor washes ashore in Cocoa Beach during Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Waves in Cocoa Beach were so strong during Hurricane Nicole that it washed ashore a rusty old anchor. Channel 9′s Alex Walker was on shore getting a close-up look at the huge piece of debris as it rested on the sand. See the full...
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
LIVE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for coastal areas in Volusia County. Officials said they want people who live in areas east of the Intracoastal...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
