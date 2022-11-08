ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida's east coast feels early impact of Hurricane Nicole

Several beachside communities from Brevard County to Flagler County have issued evacuation orders ahead of the approaching Hurricane Nicole. Late Wednesday, law enforcement officers were going door-to-door to check on residents and warning those people who chose to stay behind to shelter in place.
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
