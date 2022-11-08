Live blog: 2022 Florida Election Day

Election Day is finally here, and voters now have the chance to decide who wins both the gubernatorial and senate races. Will Governor Ron DeSantis or Charlie Crist win the race for governor? Will Marco Rubio or Val Demings dominate in the polls? Stick with ABC Action News to make sure you have all the latest election coverage.

On the ballot, Florida residents will have to make the call on two state constitutional amendments.

Hillsborough County voters will also decide on a surtax referendum to support public transportation and boost funding.

Multiple congressional seats are up for grabs as candidates Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn, James Judge and Kathy Castor, and Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna battle it out.

9:00 p.m.

Reporter Kylie McGivern chats with Dustin Chase, Deputy Supervisor of Elections (Pinellas County), about what happens after voters cast their ballots.

Election 2022 | What happens after you cast your ballot

8:30 p.m.

Charlie Crist gives concession speech after losing to Ron DeSantis in the 2022 Governor race.

Charlie Crist 2022 Governor race concession speech

Val Demings gives concession speech after losing to Marco Rubio in the 2022 Senate race.

Val Demings 2022 Senate race concession speech

Marco Rubio gives victory speech after winning 2022 Senate race.

Marco Rubio 2022 Senate race victory speech

7:57 p.m.

ABC Action News Reporter Kylie McGivern is at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office in Largo, where a long line of cars wrapped around the building leading up to 7PM, waiting to drop off mail-in ballots.

Reporter Kylie McGivern is at “The Coliseum” in downtown St. Pete.

7:30 p.m.

Anchor Paul LaGrone breaks down election results by county.

Election 2022 | The Race for Governor

7:15 p.m.

Reporter Vanessa Araiza is in Orlando covering Val Demmings for the US Senate race.

Election 2022 | Val Demings raised more campaign money than Marco Rubio

Reporter Sophia Hernandez is in Miami covering Marco Rubio for the US Senate race.

Election 2022 | Marico Rubio Election Watch Party

7 p.m.

Polls across most of the state are now closed for the Florida general election. Click here to view results as they come in.

6:20 p.m.

Polls close in 40 minutes. Voters who have not voted must be in line at their assigned polling place by 7 p.m. to vote.

5:30 p.m.

Reporter Rebecca Petit is in Tampa following the race for Florida Congressional District 15. It’s regarded as the most competitive race for congress in the state.

Election 2022 | District 15 Lee v. Cohn

Reporter Rochelle Alleyne is outside of Tropicana Field where Eric Lynn, the Democrat running for the US District 13 seat, will be hosting his watch party later tonight.

Election 2022 | Eric Lynn in St. Pete

Reporter Wendi Lane is at the St. Pete Yacht Club where Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican running for the US District 13 seat, is hosting a watch party. Luna supporters hope the new redistricting of Pinellas County District 13 will help her win the vote for Charlie Crist's old congressional seat.

Election 2022 | Anna Luna Watch Party

Reporter Jada Williams is in Tampa covering the Florida Senator District 14 race.

Election 2022 | District 14 Cruz v. Collins

Reporter Julie Salamone is in Tampa covering the US Representative District 14 race.

Election 2022 |District 14 Castor v. Judge

Reporter Sophia Hernandez is in Miami covering Marco Rubio for the US Senate race.

Election 2022 | Marco Rubio's Campaign for US Senate

Reporter Vanessa Araiza is in Orlando covering Val Demmings for the US Senate race.

Election 2022 | Val Demings in her home city of Orlando

5:14 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Reporter Forrest Saunders is covering Ron DeSantis for the Governor’s race at the Tampa Convention Center.

Election 2022 | DeSantis expected to win.

Reporter Stassy Olmos is in Pasco County covering voter turnout.

Election 2022 | Pasco County Early Turnout

Reporter Michael Paluska is covering Ron DeSantis for the Governor’s race at the Tampa Convention Center.

Election 2022 | Governor DeSantis vs Charlie Crist

Reporter Erik Waxler is in St. Petersburg at Charlie Crist’s election night headquarters covering the Governor’s race.

Election 2022 | Charlie Crist in St. Petersburg

3:30 p.m.

Reporter Mary O’Connell is in Hillsborough County covering voter turnout.

Hillsborough County voter turnout

3:15 p.m.

As the GOP prepares for leadership if they win control of the U.S. Senate and House Tuesday, Florida Senator Rick Scott may be in a top position if former President Donald Trump has anything to say about it. Per The Hill, Trump told Fox News Digital Tuesday that if he is re-elected president, he will endorse Senator Scott to be the new Senate Majority Leader over Senator Mitch McConnell. Trump has been very outspoken about his dislike of McConnell and his wife. Scott has not said if he would seek the top job over McConnell in 2024.

2:06 p.m.

Charlie Crist issued the following statement criticizing the DeSantis Administration’s decision to prevent federal election monitoring in Florida:

“Ron’s whispers of Jim Crow have become shouts. Ron DeSantis would rather have the Proud Boys monitor the polls than our own government. He sides with the violent extremists and insurrectionists to the end. Make no mistake, this governor is trying to scare voters and suppress our voices at the ballot box. And it will not stand.”

10:30 a.m.

Charlie Crist holds a rally in St. Petersburg.

Charlie Crist Presser St. Pete

10:17 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis casts his vote alongside his family.

10 a.m.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer announced that as of 10 a.m., 39,850 Hillsborough voters have cast their ballots.

359,965 voters have cast their ballots overall, including early voting and vote-by-mail.

9:27 a.m.

The Department of Justice announced that they sent election monitors out to 24 states to ensure voter protection.

The DOJ sends out election monitors

8:49 a.m.

Early voting locations in Lee County remain open due to Hurricane Ian making numerous Election Day polling places unavailable.

8:12 a.m.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut to customers on their way to and from the polls.

7:32 a.m.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus announced that 7,778 Pinellas County voters cast their ballots.

7 a.m.

Polls officially open across the Tampa Bay area.

Multiple counties are offering free rides to the polls for those with a valid voter ID:

