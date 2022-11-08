ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting on Election Day? Here’s what Coloradans should know about casting a ballot.

By Lindsey Toomer
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
Gregory Grimes, second-time voter stands in front of ballot drop off before turning in ballot outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Library polling site in Aurora on Nov. 3, 2020. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

While over a million Coloradans have already submitted their 2022 midterm election ballots by mail, today is the last chance for those who want to have a voice in their government to vote in person or drop off their ballots.

Colorado voters will elect a U.S. senator as well as eight U.S. representatives, while a variety of seats in the Colorado legislature are also up for grabs. Other state offices, such as governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, are also on the ballot, along with multiple ballot measures concerning state and local issues.

Here’s a rundown of key information Coloradans will need to know if they are voting on Election Day:

Am I registered to vote?

Coloradans can check their voter registration status at the secretary of state’s website . Eligible residents can still register online through Election Day .

Where can I vote in person or drop off my ballot?

The secretary of state’s website allows voters to search for polling locations and ballot drop boxes closest to their address. The search displays the nearest voting centers, as well as their hours. Voters can also specify whether they are looking for an Election Day voting site, an early voting site or a ballot drop off location.

If you check your registration online, the site will also tell you what districts you fall in and where additional locations within that district can be found.

When can I vote in person?

Polls in Colorado will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who are in line at a polling center at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

What do I need if I’m voting in person?

All in-person voters must have some form of identification, and most use their Colorado driver’s license or ID. If the ID provided has an address on it, it does not need to match the voter registration, but it does have to be in Colorado.

Can I vote in person if I received a mail ballot?

Yes. If you go to vote in person, any ballot mailed to you will not be accepted by your local county clerk.

How do I check the status of my ballot?

The same page that verifies your registration also allows you to track your ballot.

What do I do if my ballot is rejected?

Colorado’s TXT2Cure program allows voters to fix signature discrepancies using their smartphones. If a voter is notified of a discrepancy, they can text the word “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28683) and click on the link they get as a reply. This will then take the voter through the steps to verify their signature and identification.

When will we know the results of the election?

In Colorado, final results aren’t reported until the night of the election. Preliminary results start to roll out after polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“After election day, ballots continue to be counted, military and (overseas) voters return their ballots, signature discrepancies can be fixed, and bipartisan audits are conducted to confirm the results — there is quite a bit of activity that occurs after Election Day,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release.

Counties will upload results to Colorado’s centralized election night reporting system, which will be posted on the secretary of state’s website and at GoVoteColorado.gov .

What if I’m intimidated while trying to vote?

The secretary of state’s office encourages anyone who experiences voter intimidation to reach out to the Department of State at 303-894-2200.

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

