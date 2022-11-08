Read full article on original website
Veterans Day; turkey prices; dead candidate: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. High: 67; Low: 60. Rain today; cloudy this weekend. Dead candidate: A long-serving Democratic state House member won re-election in Pittsburgh, even though he’ss dead. Rep. Tony DeLuca, 85, died of cancer on Oct. 9, but remained on the ballot because it was past the deadline to remove candidates.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Historic house demolished; hurricane rain coming; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. High: 67; Low: 52. Sunny. History lost: A dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill was leveled after decades of vandalism and neglect. In its heyday, though, the building was an important “preaching place” for the United Brethren Church.
Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race almost 2 days after it’s called
HARRISBURG — Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days after it was called for Democrat Josh Shapiro despite members of his own party calling for him to do so. The race wasn’t close. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner just...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Pennsylvania Election Results
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From the U.S. Senate, to the PA Governor, the November 8th midterm elections have several hotly contested races. You can check all the latest race results below.
Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Peace & Justice in PA to stream live on Facebook
Peace, equity and justice take center stage on Tuesday as the second annual Peace & Justice in PA honors work of individuals and organization to combat racism and discrimination. The event will be livestreamed on PennLive’s Facebook page. The event will be held beginning at noon at Harrisburg University...
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
