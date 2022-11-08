ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

USMNT announces World Cup roster with a few surprises, and two stunners

The U.S. men's national team will head to the 2022 World Cup with a defender who hasn't played for it in over a year, with a striker who's never scored an international goal from open play, and without its No. 1 goalkeeper for most of this World Cup cycle. USMNT...
ESPN

Leaving Zack Steffen out of World Cup was 'heartbreaking': Gregg Berhalter

United States manager Gregg Berhalter said it was "heartbreaking" to tell goalkeeper Zack Steffen that he had been left off the World Cup squad for Qatar. Steffen was thought to be a lock to make the team after featuring regularly for the U.S. during this World Cup cycle and battling Arsenal's Matt Turner for the starting spot during World Cup qualifying.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster

Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
ESPN

USMNT 2022 World Cup roster led by Pulisic, McKennie; Pepi, Steffen miss out

United States manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, amid much fanfare in New York City. The roster is headlined by players who have become familiar names to U.S. fans, including Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
Daily Mail

Harvey Neville left UNPROTECTED by Inter Miami and his dad Phil for MLS expansion draft, as Victor Wanyama, Christian Fuchs and Aaron Long are also available for selection for St. Louis

Harvey Neville has been made eligible for selection in the upcoming MLS expansion draft, as Inter Miami has declined to protect the player after he made just one league appearance this season. The expansion draft, being held Friday, will give expansion club St. Louis City SC a chance to select...
AOL Corp

USMNT World Cup preview: 22 questions about the U.S. at Qatar 2022, answered

On Nov. 21, after 3,065 days of heartbreak, hope and angst, the U.S. men’s national team will return to the World Cup on a mission. “We’re not going there just to be participants,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told two dozen players in May. He’d been pacing back and forth at their first full-team meeting since qualifying for Qatar when he paused, and clicked a slideshow to a picture of the World Cup trophy. And he asked the dimly lit room: “Why can’t we compete for this?”
The Associated Press

Nick Cushing's interim tag removed as NYC coach in MLS

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Cushing’s interim tag has been removed, and New York City FC said Thursday he will coach the team next season. Cushing became NYC’s fifth coach in eight seasons when Ronny Delia left in June to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. Cushing, who had been an assistant, took over after the defending Major League Soccer champions started with eight wins, three losses and two draws. NYC had eight wins, eight losses and five draws under Cushing and finished third in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia and Montreal. New York lost to Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final. Cushing followed Jason Kreis (2015), Patrick Vieira (2016-18), Dominic Torrent (2018-19) and Delia (2020-22) as coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

MLS and Liga MX Land First Spoils of Reformatted Leagues Cup Tournament

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX have overhauled the Leagues Cup for 2023, turning it into a World Cup-like club tournament that will involve every team in both leagues and create new commercial opportunities. The Leagues Cup launched in 2019 with four teams from each league participating. Next summer, all 29 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX clubs will pause their respective seasons from July 21 to August 19 to participate in the tournament. The new format is already paying off, as the tournament signed its first commercial partner, Molson Coors Company, on Tuesday. The multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal is one of many partnerships the...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
CBS Sports

Gregg Berhalter on USMNT roster: 'Difference between qualifying in Concacaf and playing in the World Cup'

The United States 26 man roster has been announced for the World Cup and it came with quite a few surprises. Gregg Berhalter left Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi, and other players out in the cold. Replacing them are former rotational guys such as Haji Wright, Tim Ream, and Shaq Moore. When asked about the inclusion of Ream in particular, Berhalter made an intriguing argument. He began talking about how choosing Ream was an easy decision as his form with Fulham in the best league in the world is impossible to ignore, but it was a point that he made later on that caught my eye.
TEXAS STATE
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal

Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatarand Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018. Coach:...
FOX Sports

Pepi, Steffen left off US World Cup roster, Ream, Wright on

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter were headed to Qatar and those given audio calls missed the cut. “I think the best part of it the last couple of days was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy