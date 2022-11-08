Read full article on original website
Sporting News
USA World Cup squad snubs: Zack Steffen among USMNT star players left out by Gregg Berhalter
After missing out on participation at the 2018 tournament, the United States will make its return to the FIFA World Cup as Gregg Berhalter leads his team to the 2022 event in Qatar. Christian Pulisic headlines the squad, while rising stars like Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie also...
Berhalter Explains USMNT’s Most Pressing World Cup Roster Calls
The U.S.’s 26-man World Cup squad is set, and its manager elaborated on some late curveballs in the roster-setting process.
Sporting News
USA soccer team at World Cup 2022: Meet all the players representing the United States men's squad in Qatar
With the United States gearing up for the 2022 World Cup, Gregg Berhalter is looking to whittle down his roster to the 26 players who will contest the sports greatest tournament in Qatar this winter. A final determination on the 26-man squad will be made on Wednesday, November 9, but...
AOL Corp
USMNT announces World Cup roster with a few surprises, and two stunners
The U.S. men's national team will head to the 2022 World Cup with a defender who hasn't played for it in over a year, with a striker who's never scored an international goal from open play, and without its No. 1 goalkeeper for most of this World Cup cycle. USMNT...
ESPN
Leaving Zack Steffen out of World Cup was 'heartbreaking': Gregg Berhalter
United States manager Gregg Berhalter said it was "heartbreaking" to tell goalkeeper Zack Steffen that he had been left off the World Cup squad for Qatar. Steffen was thought to be a lock to make the team after featuring regularly for the U.S. during this World Cup cycle and battling Arsenal's Matt Turner for the starting spot during World Cup qualifying.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster
Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
ESPN
USMNT 2022 World Cup roster led by Pulisic, McKennie; Pepi, Steffen miss out
United States manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, amid much fanfare in New York City. The roster is headlined by players who have become familiar names to U.S. fans, including Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
Harvey Neville left UNPROTECTED by Inter Miami and his dad Phil for MLS expansion draft, as Victor Wanyama, Christian Fuchs and Aaron Long are also available for selection for St. Louis
AOL Corp
USMNT World Cup preview: 22 questions about the U.S. at Qatar 2022, answered
On Nov. 21, after 3,065 days of heartbreak, hope and angst, the U.S. men’s national team will return to the World Cup on a mission. “We’re not going there just to be participants,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told two dozen players in May. He’d been pacing back and forth at their first full-team meeting since qualifying for Qatar when he paused, and clicked a slideshow to a picture of the World Cup trophy. And he asked the dimly lit room: “Why can’t we compete for this?”
USMNT World Cup roster: Kellyn Acosta realizes his dreams, Zack Steffen's are crushed
The U.S. men's soccer roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is announced. Surprisingly, left off the team was Zack Steffen, the most experienced goalkeeper in the player pool.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter on USMNT roster: 'Difference between qualifying in Concacaf and playing in the World Cup'
The United States 26 man roster has been announced for the World Cup and it came with quite a few surprises. Gregg Berhalter left Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi, and other players out in the cold. Replacing them are former rotational guys such as Haji Wright, Tim Ream, and Shaq Moore. When asked about the inclusion of Ream in particular, Berhalter made an intriguing argument. He began talking about how choosing Ream was an easy decision as his form with Fulham in the best league in the world is impossible to ignore, but it was a point that he made later on that caught my eye.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatarand Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018. Coach:...
FOX Sports
Pepi, Steffen left off US World Cup roster, Ream, Wright on
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter were headed to Qatar and those given audio calls missed the cut. “I think the best part of it the last couple of days was...
