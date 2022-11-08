ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘The Dog Days of Christmas’ movie premiere: Time, Lifetime channel, free live stream

“The Dog Days of Christmas,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., stars Georgia Flood and Ezekial Simat. The story follows the story of Annie who decides to help three stray dogs find permanent homes before heading back to her high-powered career. But plans go awry when she runs into local veterinarian - and her old high school debate partner.
GEORGIA STATE
PennLive.com

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the actor known best as the voice of Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Justice League” and the “Arkham” video games, died Thursday at the age of 66. DC confirmed the news on Friday after several reports revealed that the actor had...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy