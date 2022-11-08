ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Louisiana constitutional amendments election results

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana residents decided on eight constitutional amendments Tuesday night. Election results for each amendment can be found here:. Don't see results? Tap here. The following excerpts explaining the amendments are from the Louisiana Secretary of State's website and the PAR Louisiana Constitutional Amendment Guide. Learn...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

With all ballots counted from Tuesday, six out of every 10 Louisiana voters opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence. It possibly set the tone for the rejection of five out of the eight proposed amendments on the […] The post Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it   appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses

NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

