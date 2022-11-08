Hurricane Nicole is about to make landfall north of Miami (Wednesday evening). It’ll then cross Florida and move fairly quickly to the north, with impacts on us here in the Midlands starting on Thursday afternoon and ending on Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO