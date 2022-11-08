Read full article on original website
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
S.C. State Superintendent of Ed still too close to call
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been more than 3 hours since the polls closed, and while votes continue pouring in from the 25 of 46 counties currently reporting we may need to wait a bit longer to find out who will walk away with the title of State Superintendent of Education.
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina has won a historic reelection bid after he faced voters one last time in his long political career. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between the two. If he completes his...
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
Lisa Ellis thanks supporters, concedes from race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today in a statement made on her official Facebook campaign site, Lisa Ellis reflected on the midterm elections and formally conceded from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race. She thanked supporters and stated that the fight for public education is not over. “Thank you...
SC military retirement pay exempt from state income taxes beginning next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All military retirement pay will be exempt from State Individual Income Tax starting tax year 2022, says the SC Department of Revenue. The tax break does not include any earned income cap. The announcement means South Carolina will join more than two dozen states whose retired...
SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
SC gas prices on the rise again, average $3.32 per gallon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are on the rise again. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials say that’s about a four cent hike from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year. South Carolina drivers...
Forest Acres releases final plans for Richland Mall site
Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)– Its official, Richland Mall’s days are numbered. Wednesday the city of Forest Acres released the final plans for the property and artists renderings of what the area could look like in the future. A spokesperson for Forest Acres says Southeastern Development out of Augusta,...
Hurricane Nicole Will Weaken, But Still Impact the Midlands
Hurricane Nicole is about to make landfall north of Miami (Wednesday evening). It’ll then cross Florida and move fairly quickly to the north, with impacts on us here in the Midlands starting on Thursday afternoon and ending on Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
SC franchise owner helps fellow veterans find jobs after military service
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Only 1 in 4 veterans have a job lined up after leaving the armed forces according to Pew Research Center. To help reduce veteran unemployment, one company hires veterans through its franchises across the company. Donald Nugent served his country in the US Army during...
