Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
BIG WEEKEND FOR IUP FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL
The IUP Crimson Hawks host the Shepherd Rams tomorrow afternoon in the PSAC championship game at Miller Stadium. IUP All-American wide receiver Duane Brown has caught 66 passes this season for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s averaging 116.11 yards receiving per game. But Brown has not practiced this week.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA HOCKEY, HOMER-CENTER VOLLEYBALL
In WPIHL hockey, Indiana fell to Greensburg Salem, 3-2. Indiana goals were scored by Andrew Kobak and Ash Lockard. Lockard’s was a third period game-tying goal but Greensburg Salem scored with under two minutes left in the game. Homer-Center plays its quarterfinal state Class A volleyball game Saturday at...
wccsradio.com
DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEKEND KICKS OFF WITH UPSETS
The District 6 football playoffs resumed last night with semifinal games in Class AA. Fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle upset undefeated top seed Richland, 32-22, and will face second-seeded Penns Valley, a 34-14 winner over Bald Eagle Area. In the Class 6A final, State College stopped Altoona, 28-7. The Class A semifinals...
wccsradio.com
IUP READY FOR PSAC VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
IUP’s women’s volleyball team opens postseason play tonight with a PSAC quarterfinal match at Clarion. It’s IUP’s first playoff season since 2017. IUP is the third seed out of the PSAC West while Clarion is the second seed after losing to Gannon last weekend. With their win, Gannon took the top seed. Gannon plays fourth seeded Edinboro tonight. In the East, top seed Shepherd hosts number four West Chester and second seed Shippensburg will welcome number three East Stroudsburg.
wccsradio.com
PIRATES ANNOUNCE MNIOR LEAGUE PLAYER AWARDS
The Pirates yesterday announced their first round of minor league player honors, naming Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Curve pitcher Tyler Samaniego the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Curve third baseman Jared Triolo the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year (for the second straight season), and Bradenton infielder Tsung-Che Chang the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year.
wccsradio.com
ANDREW SHIMMEL, 92
Andrew “Peanuts” Shimmel, 92, of Homer City, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with family by his side. Born on April 2, 1930, in Tide, he was a son of the late John Shimmel and Mary (Russell) Shimmel. A coal miner for many years, Andrew proudly stated he was...
wccsradio.com
VETERANS DAY EVENTS AFFECTED BY TROPICAL RAINSTORM NICOLE
With the remnants of Tropical Rainstorm Nicole expected to hit our area today, there have been cancellations of some of the Veterans Day celebrations. Blairsville borough officials announced yesterday that the borough’s annual Veterans Day parade was cancelled due to the impeding heavy rainfall, and there are no plans to make the parade up.
wccsradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight and an agreement for pest control will be on the agenda. The board is expected to approve a pest control service agreement with Environmental Pest Management of Indiana at an annual cost of $1860 that will be paid over 12 months at $155 and an additional service charge of $250.
wccsradio.com
KEVIN SCOTT STIPCAK, 43
Kevin Scott Stipcak, 43, of Commodore, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. Born January 29, 1979, in Latrobe, he was the son of Sandra (Kellerman) Reinard and the late Carl Reinard. Kevin had attended the Indiana Area High School. He later worked for Gazette Printers and then another...
wccsradio.com
REMNANTS OF HURRICANE NICOLE EXPECTED TO HIT INDIANA COUNTY TOMORROW
It could be both a blessing and a curse to see the heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole come into the area on Friday. We’ve heard reports of Nicole hitting the coast of Florida last night as a category one hurricane, and the storm has continued to weaken as it remains over land. The worst of it is expected to pass by Indiana County, but some of the storm is expected to hit Indiana County, bringing about an inch of rainfall and strong winds as well.
wccsradio.com
SPIRIT AIRLINES SUSPENDS FLIGHTS TO FORT LAUDERDALE FROM LATROBE
Those looking to fly to Fort Lauderdale using Spirit Airlines this winter might need to find other means of travel. According to TribLIVE, Spirit announced that all flights to Fort Lauderdale from the Unity area will be suspended December 5, leaving Orlando as the only place for commercial flights out of Latrobe.
wccsradio.com
REPORTS NOT YET RELEASED ON AMISH BUGGY CRASHES
Authorities have not yet released any information on a crash involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy yesterday morning on Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. The accident happened on Jordan Hill, a steep, curving roadway, between 8:30 and 9 AM. One person was reportedly flown from the...
wccsradio.com
RASH OF BRUSH FIRES CONTINUED ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
While there may be some relief coming in the form of rain showers from Hurricane Nicole tomorrow, conditions are still ripe now for brush fires, with more reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one brush fire was reported on Tuesday, and that was a fire reported in Clymer Borough. Clymer...
wccsradio.com
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES ALTERNATIVE FUNDING FOR STADIUM PROJECT
At a special meeting held Thursday evening, the River Valley School Board approved two motions related to the construction of a new football stadium at the Blairsville campus. One of those motions is to adopt a bond resolution for additional money for the project. Board President Rick Harper explains that with this new bond issue, there will be no increase in taxes to district residents.
wccsradio.com
WEEKLY FLU REPORT SHOWING INCREASES
Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in Pennsylvania and in Indiana County. The PA Department of Health reports that for the week ending November 5th, the state has seen a total of 12,065 confirmed laboratory tests for influenza since the start of flu season. 11,034 cases were reported as “Type A” flu, with 1018 cases reported as “Type B” and 13 cases classified as “Type U”. Statewide and national flu is now at a high level, and is in fact higher than where it was over the last five years.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET DAY ON THURSDAY
After a day that saw five brush fires and several other emergency calls, first responders in Indiana County had a relatively quiet day with just three calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call was at 2:10 PM for a landing zone to be set up on Bell School...
wccsradio.com
STRUZZI WINS RE-ELECTION TO PA HOUSE
Indiana County voters showed their support for current State Representative Jim Struzzi as he was re-elected to serve the county Tuesday night. With all precincts reporting in, Struzzi amassed 16,170 votes in Indiana County compared to Democratic challenger Brian Doyle’s 4,619 votes. Struzzi was happy to be re-elected and looks forward to working with all the voters in his district, including new areas that he acquired in the recent redistricting.
wccsradio.com
VETERANS DAY CLOSURES IN EFFECT
Today is Veterans Day, a day set aside to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. As today is a federal holiday, there are several closures in effect for today. All federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts, and PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA Liquor Stores are open for their normal hours today.
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, DUI
Three juveniles were charged following an incident last Friday in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 5:19 p.m. on November 4th for a report of a juvenile male that was assaulted. Through an investigation, officers learned that two 14-year-old boys engaged in a fight in an alleyway.
wccsradio.com
2022 GENERAL ELECTION SEES GREAT TURNOUT
Indiana County voters turned out for Tuesday’s mid-term election, and things ran smoothly at the Indiana County Courthouse. According to the unofficial results from the County’s website, 54.64% of Indiana County’s registered voters turned out on election day to vote. Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith said that is a good number.
Comments / 0