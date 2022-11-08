It could be both a blessing and a curse to see the heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole come into the area on Friday. We’ve heard reports of Nicole hitting the coast of Florida last night as a category one hurricane, and the storm has continued to weaken as it remains over land. The worst of it is expected to pass by Indiana County, but some of the storm is expected to hit Indiana County, bringing about an inch of rainfall and strong winds as well.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO