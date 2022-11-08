ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election

By Jala Washington
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas’ statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices. Top-of-the-ticket incumbents were sent back for additional terms after Texas voters chose Republicans over...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday’s election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Greg Abbott projected winner of Texas governor race

(NewsNation) — The extremely contentious Texas governor’s race has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Greg Abbott. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke during his bid for reelection for the position he’s held since 2015. Abbott made...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
OREGON STATE
everythinglubbock.com

UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (Border Report) – The unofficial vote count in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race favors the Democratic challenger by more than 1,000 ballots. However, Gabe Vasquez early Wednesday abstained from claiming victory. “This race remains very close and we are closely monitoring the counting...
LAS CRUCES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Democrat wins NM’s 2nd Congressional District race

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Democrat Gabe Vasquez is declaring victory in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race. The announcement comes as Vasquez leads U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM, with 50.31 percent of the vote compared to 49.67 percent with all precincts reporting. The victory would be a setback for a GOP leadership that woke up Tuesday morning convinced it would decisively take control of the House of Representatives and as of Wednesday afternoon was failing to achieve that goal.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $13.1 million in grants is being awarded to military communities across Texas. The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP). On Thursday, the state launched a working group under the regulatory division of the program, aimed at finding ways to...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas group looking to bring veteran mental health help to all

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Veterans Day — a day to remember those serving and who have served our country. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reported 511 veterans committed suicide in 2018. The Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to serving...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
everythinglubbock.com

Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of money raised by Roy Gott before receiving state funding. Maine taxpayers gave around $17,000 to help Gott, an information technology consultant, run as an independent candidate for state representative. Maine is one of 13 states that provides taxpayer dollars to candidates if they raise a certain amount on their own.
MAINE STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students. Video posted on social media shows an unnamed teacher sitting with students. The teacher can be heard saying “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This book offers a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every veteran has a story to tell, often ones they haven’t told their own families. Texas South Plains War Stories shares interviews with Veterans form World War II to Afghanistan. This book is a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas South Plains. Half of the profit from all book sales goes to support veterans. You can purchase your copy at texassouthplainswarstories.com or by calling Larry Williams at 806-252-6695.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy