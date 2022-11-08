Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Democrat Gabe Vasquez is declaring victory in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race. The announcement comes as Vasquez leads U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM, with 50.31 percent of the vote compared to 49.67 percent with all precincts reporting. The victory would be a setback for a GOP leadership that woke up Tuesday morning convinced it would decisively take control of the House of Representatives and as of Wednesday afternoon was failing to achieve that goal.

