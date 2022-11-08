Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election

Read full article on original website
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas’ statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices. Top-of-the-ticket incumbents were sent back for additional terms after Texas voters chose Republicans over...
Big cities swung left in Texas’ governor’s race, while smaller cities, rural areas moved right
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term in the Nov. 8 election, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits. Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide vote, to O’Rourke’s roughly 44%. Abbott netted the most votes from...
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday’s election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
Greg Abbott projected winner of Texas governor race
(NewsNation) — The extremely contentious Texas governor’s race has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Greg Abbott. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke during his bid for reelection for the position he’s held since 2015. Abbott made...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (Border Report) – The unofficial vote count in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race favors the Democratic challenger by more than 1,000 ballots. However, Gabe Vasquez early Wednesday abstained from claiming victory. “This race remains very close and we are closely monitoring the counting...
Democrat wins NM’s 2nd Congressional District race
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Democrat Gabe Vasquez is declaring victory in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race. The announcement comes as Vasquez leads U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM, with 50.31 percent of the vote compared to 49.67 percent with all precincts reporting. The victory would be a setback for a GOP leadership that woke up Tuesday morning convinced it would decisively take control of the House of Representatives and as of Wednesday afternoon was failing to achieve that goal.
$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $13.1 million in grants is being awarded to military communities across Texas. The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP). On Thursday, the state launched a working group under the regulatory division of the program, aimed at finding ways to...
Texas group looking to bring veteran mental health help to all
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Veterans Day — a day to remember those serving and who have served our country. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reported 511 veterans committed suicide in 2018. The Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to serving...
Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe
ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States.
Sundown HS Marching Band continues 22-year streak competing in state championships
LUBBOCK, Texas — The mighty Roughneck Band from Sundown was back in West Texas after competing in the UIL Texas High School 2-A Marching Band State Championships in San Antonio. In Tuesday morning’s preliminary round at the Alamodome, the Roughneck Band finished in 6th place out of 18 bands....
Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of money raised by Roy Gott before receiving state funding. Maine taxpayers gave around $17,000 to help Gott, an information technology consultant, run as an independent candidate for state representative. Maine is one of 13 states that provides taxpayer dollars to candidates if they raise a certain amount on their own.
Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students. Video posted on social media shows an unnamed teacher sitting with students. The teacher can be heard saying “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in Kermit!”. The ticket was able to match all five of the winning...
This book offers a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every veteran has a story to tell, often ones they haven’t told their own families. Texas South Plains War Stories shares interviews with Veterans form World War II to Afghanistan. This book is a collection of interviews from veterans around the Texas South Plains. Half of the profit from all book sales goes to support veterans. You can purchase your copy at texassouthplainswarstories.com or by calling Larry Williams at 806-252-6695.
Judge sets trial date for Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of murdering pro-cyclist
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County judge said Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, will have her jury trial starting the week of June 26, 2023. Wilson, who was a prominent figure in the cyclist community, was shot and killed at her friend’s east...
Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
