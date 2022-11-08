ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

Lower Macungie Township to consider projects bringing retail, apartments and hotel

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Exterior shots of municipal buildings Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/TNS

A massive retail complex and a development featuring 372 apartments and a 160-room hotel both will be before Lower Macungie Township’s planning commission Tuesday night.

Developers will formally propose 372 apartments and a 160-room hotel on 617 N. Krocks Road across the bypass from the Hamilton Crossings shopping center, and the board also will consider a 45-acre mixed-use development called the Lehigh Valley Town Center , a Jaindl Land Co. project proposed for land bordered by Schantz Road, Interstate 78 and Route 222.

Proposed for 54.4 vacant acres in the highway commercial district, the Krocks Road mixed-use development would include a clubhouse and pool for the apartments, almost 20,000 square feet of commercial space and parking space.

Applicant French & Parrello Associates of Wall Township, New Jersey, proposed the project as a sketch plan in August .

In a letter sent to the planning commission Nov. 1, Nathan Jones, the township director of community development, recommended a traffic signal at Cetronia Road, an emergency access at the northeast corner of the site and an internal road network.

“Interconnectivity of the residences and hotel to the commercial space is vital for making this a functional mixed-use project,” he said.

In August, Jones said, “We understand as a community that there is a regional housing issue , so we recognize that the private market as well as other governmental agencies are advocating for more housing units. Township staff goals [are] ensuring that a good, quality development maintain[ing] its desirability and value for years to come is built, that it mitigates its traffic and storm water impact on our community as well as our abutting community, Upper Macungie Township, and that it provides needed services for its residents.”

Township Engineer Bryan McAdam, in a letter to Jones dated Nov. 1, said the applicant will also need to submit traffic studies for the development to move forward.

The Lehigh Valley Town Center project would include a 12,500-square-foot retail grocery store as well as retail and entertainment space and an unspecified number of residential units.

The Tuesday meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the township municipal building at 3400 Brookside Road.

