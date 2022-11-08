One of Emporia State’s own is a finalist for the university’s provost and vice president of academic affairs position. Brent Thomas will interview Monday, and he has some position for the post — having served as interim provost since September along with his normal role as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Thomas came to ESU in 2006 as an associate professor and has served as chair of the biological sciences department before being named dean in 2014.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO