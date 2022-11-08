Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia announces third ‘Meet the Manager’ meeting
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking is getting ready for his third Meet the Manager event. The city says Meet the Manager 3 will be at Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial, on Dec. 8. The time will be announced soon. Besides Cocking, Mayor Becky Smith will also be at the...
KVOE
Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project
Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County plans tour of Hartford Junior-Senior High
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education will take a closer look at Hartford Junior-Senior High as part of its meeting this week. The facility tour will take place after the board approves the consent agenda, including approvals of grants, donations and the Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Hazard Inspection report.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission has full agenda Thursday
Lyon County commissioners have a lot on their agenda for their action meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will start their business by possibly approving letters of support for grants involving CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Hetlinger Developmental Services. Also:. *Human Resources Director Janice Huffman will present a drug and alcohol and...
KVOE
Waverly’s Sunset Manor to close in January
Residents served by Waverly’s Sunset Manor will have to find a new senior care facility. Coffey Health System has announced the closure of Sunset Manor effective Jan. 15. The Coffey Health System Board of Trustees voted late last month to “discontinue long-term care” because of ongoing issues with staffing and upcoming changes to certain regulations.
KVOE
Emporia State interim provost a finalist for the position
One of Emporia State’s own is a finalist for the university’s provost and vice president of academic affairs position. Brent Thomas will interview Monday, and he has some position for the post — having served as interim provost since September along with his normal role as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Thomas came to ESU in 2006 as an associate professor and has served as chair of the biological sciences department before being named dean in 2014.
KVOE
ALL VETERANS TRIBUTE: Memorial service moving locations, parade still on as scheduled
There has been one schedule adjustment for Emporia’s Veterans Day activities Friday. The memorial service will be at 11 am, although organizer Ron Whitney says the location is getting moved from the All Veterans Memorial to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Whitney says the parade will take place in downtown...
KVOE
Reinvention and reinvestment, enticing opportunities for Emporia State provost finalist Dr. Sean Lane
Emporia State University’s search for a new provost and vice president for academic affairs is in the final stages. The first of four finalists for the position, Dr. Sean Lane, had his formal interview and a series of meetings with staff, faculty and community members on campus Wednesday. Lane is currently the dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Alabama-Huntsville, a position he has held since 2018.
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
KVOE
Second provost finalist named for Emporia State
Half the finalist field has been named as Emporia State University moves closer to filling its provost position. Greg Haddock, Northwest Missouri State’s associate provost of graduate and professional studies since 2016, is the second finalist to be publicized. Haddock has been at Northwest Missouri since 1996, initially serving as a professor before being elevated to acting dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies in 2011 — while also serving at the time as vice provost and graduate dean.
KVOE
Soup-a-Palooza brings community together on Election Day
A lot of residents voted to have lunch or supper courtesy of the Emporia Farmers Market on Election Day. The market’s Soup-a-Palooza brought a lot of people to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building to eat a variety of soups and enjoy a chance to get together. That combination has helped to make the event a community mainstay, according to Market Director Trisha Fullerton.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 11-09-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern discusses flu, pediatric illness and COVID trends. Newsmaker 2: Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor Eddie Hosch previews the annual Harvest Home Festival November 19th. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. On-Air Chat: Chayce, Lisa, and Matt...
Topeka residents show up at the polls, cast their votes
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Members of the Topeka community showed up at the polls on Tuesday to make sure they share their voice. Election offices have had a steady stream of people ready to cast their vote. Voters of all ages came out to cast their vote to make a difference. 27 news spoke to some voters […]
KVOE
Aaron Hammond resigns as Emporia High softball coach
Emporia High will be searching for a new softball coach. Aaron Hammond resigned from his position that was approved by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education Wednesday night. Hammond has been the Spartans’ coach since the 2021 season. He also was an assistant coach under Troy Chapman both...
KVOE
Olpe student a regional winner in KDOT’s ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day’ contest
An Olpe student is among the winners in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Megan Barnhart was named a winner for her drawing focusing on keeping headlights on, using seatbelts, avoiding alcohol and avoiding texting. Barnhart receives a bike from...
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
KVOE
Emporia Highs Avary and Olivia Eckert sign letters of Intent
Emporia High senior golfers Avary and Olivia Eckert signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level Wednesday. Avary Eckert signed with Missouri Southern. Olivia Eckert signed with Iowa Central Community College. Avary and Olivia helped lead the Emporia High girls to a Centennial League Championship and...
KVOE
Lyon County Public Health addressing confusion about COVID-19 booster policy
As COVID-19 continues across the area — but takes a back seat in many minds to influenza or other illnesses — nagging confusion continues about booster shot policy. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says people who are not immunocompromised can get a booster shot if they fall into two categories.
WIBW
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A petition to close a south Topeka bar, where several violent crimes have occurred since its opening 3 years ago, has over 530 signatures. 45th Street bar was the site of a fatal shooting Friday, November 4. While it was not the first crime reported at that location, Topeka resident Samantha Ware said it was the final straw.
