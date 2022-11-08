ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK shoppers switch to budget ranges as grocery price inflation hits record high

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqYK4_0j2riacS00
Sales of the very cheapest supermarket own-label ranges have risen by 42%, Kantar said.

British shoppers are making a big switch to budget ranges and discount chains as supermarket inflation reached a record high of nearly 15% last month, driving up the average annual bill by £682 a year.

Just over a quarter of all households say they are struggling financially, double the proportion a year ago, as the cost of groceries soared 14.7% in October compared with a year ago. That is the highest level since Kantar, which produces the data, began tracking price changes in 2008.

Fraser McKevitt, the head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Yet again, we have a new record high figure for grocery price inflation and it’s too early right now to call the top.”

He said nine in 10 of those concerned about their finances said food and drink prices were a worry, second only to energy bills, “so it’s clear just how much grocery inflation is hitting people’s wallets and adding to their domestic worries”.

Sales of the very cheapest supermarket own-label ranges have risen 42%, although some of that will be down to price increases, while sales of branded goods rose 0.4%, indicating a big fall in the number of items sold after inflation is taken into account.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl are also benefiting from households’ efforts to manage their budget with sales up 22.7% and 21.5% respectively in the three months to the end of October compared with 5.2% growth for the market as a whole. In contrast, Morrisons, Waitrose and independent grocery stores reported sales falls.

McKevitt said there were signs of shoppers reining in spending on non-essentials, with sales of pumpkins for Halloween down on last year. Sales of discounted confectionary also fell.

The muted response to Halloween, now a big event on the UK shopping calendar, could indicate a similar dampener on spending for Christmas.

British shoppers are expected to spend £4.4bn less on non-essentials – a fall of 22% – in the run-up to Christmas as a surge in the cost of living puts a squeeze on their spare cash.

When it comes to festive food and drink, 44% of those questioned said they would be cutting back this year, including turkey and mulled wine, in the latest survey from the debit and credit card company Barclaycard. Two-fifths said they were planning to curb their spending on Christmas parties and socialising. Spending at supermarkets rose 4.6% in October, below the rate of inflation, indicating reductions in the number of items bought or a switch to cut-price ranges.

McKevitt said: “This time last year 2 million consumers had already bought their festive Christmas pudding. We’ve seen 32% fewer shoppers doing that this time around, suggesting people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October.”

Kantar’s findings are at odds with Sainsbury’s take on Christmas shopping. The supermarket said it had moved its festive advertising launch a week early because its customers were spreading the cost of their annual blowout, buying some items earlier than usual.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
WSET

Grocery stores 'removing inflation,' dropping prices ahead of Thanksgiving Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, all that food is going to cost you more than last November. According to market research company IRI, the total cost jumps 13.5 percent. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. So, some stores are offering promotional prices early.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

M&S warns of 'gathering storm' as shoppers squeezed

Marks and Spencer has warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs for retailers and pressure on household budgets as it reported a fall in profits for the first half of the year. The High Street giant said trading would become "more challenging" after it revealed its profits dropped by...
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
KDKA News Radio

ALDI to offer Thanksgiving goods at 2019 prices

If you are worried about price hikes affecting your Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may want to make your way down to the nearest ALDI, as the grocery chain is offering significant discounts on turkey day staples. Since Wednesday, ALDI has been offering discounts of up to 30% on holiday...
Delish

Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer Is A Dupe To Ninja's Best-Selling Version

Today's a good day for air fryer fanatics (in other words, us here on the Delish team) because we've just discovered that one of our favourite budget retailers, Aldi, is about to launch *the* deal of the year. Enter, Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer – a dupe to Ninja's best-selling, highly sought-after Dual Zone Air Fryer.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy