ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah key to UK-Egypt relations, former diplomat says

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hi2XG_0j2riYns00
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil outside Downing Street in London on Monday calling for the release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

The release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the detained British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on hunger strike, has become the defining issue for British-Egyptian relations, the former British ambassador to Egypt John Casson has warned.

His comments came as Abd el-Fattah’s aunt, the novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said there was a danger the British “are allowing themselves to be fobbed off with the excuses they have been given since last December when we started asking for consular visits”.

The UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, met Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, on Monday night on the margins of the Cop27 conference and said afterwards he had raised Abd el-Fattah’s plight, but nothing substantive has yet emerged on his potential release. Abd el-Fattah, a pivotal figure in the Arab spring, has been on hunger strike and is refusing to take water.

Casson, who was UK ambassador to Egypt from 2014 to 2018, said “the next 24 to 48 hours are crucial”, and that now Sunak has had his meeting “it is really important today that across the British government the system is mobilising to make sure the Egyptian government realise that we mean it”.

He added: “It is important that intelligence and military channels in the UK tell their opposite numbers in Egypt what is at stake. The way Egypt works is they realise an issue has got to the vital heart of the relationship if it is communicated by military and intelligence. Then they realise it is the defining issue for our relationship now.”

Abd el-Fattah’s life was in danger, Casson said. “This is not just one of those cruel things that happens, it is created by choices that people in Egypt are making. It is a fundamental government duty to protect our citizens and I really do not know what else we think we would be protecting by holding back at this stage. This is the time for maximum pressure.”

He questioned whether Sunak should have met Sisi before receiving assurances over the British embassy getting its basic rights on consular access. “The one thing Egypt craves is to be embraced as a normal country again after all the crackdowns in the Arab spring. If we keep giving them what they want for nothing, they will sit back and ask for more.”

He said the Foreign Office should focus on what gets results. “It needs to set out very clearly the long-term consequences for military exchanges, intelligence relationships, trade and investment so Egypt does not have a sense it is not being normalised and politically embraced.”

Casson said that the UK government should examine whether it should continue to provide the access it does to Egyptian officials given the fact that Egypt is blocking consular access to a British citizen.

He described Abd el-Fattah as a man of vision and values for the future of Egypt, but the Egyptian government seems to fear him and persecute him.

He said the case raised questions of whether the UK “needed a more hard-headed look after Brexit at where we are with our diplomacy and to better understand the power we have now and how we use it. For the last seven years in many ways we have not had a foreign policy in the way we used to mean it, in terms of a view of the world we want to live in, backed up by a real notion of our power, and our leverage and the cards we have to play.”

He added: “It is hard to name issues in which Britain has made the running in the world,” saying that “this was partly because British diplomats had been quite traumatised by Brexit, and became very timid”.

He said “a succession of prime ministers and foreign ministers had rather been distracted by domestic political signalling and so there had been no sustained focus on getting the outcomes we need”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the UK economy: old folly or new folly

A fool repeats his folly, the Old Testament suggests, in the same way that a dog returns to its own vomit. Kwasi Kwarteng seems determined to prove that this is true. On Friday he made two false claims about his short tenure at the Treasury. The first is that his 23 September mini-budget was not a cause of the government’s current financial woes. The second is that Liz Truss forced the pace on economic policy too hard during her brief period as prime minister, while Mr Kwarteng, even more briefly her chancellor, argued for a slower approach.
The Guardian

Foreign Office asks Iran to explain alleged death threats to UK-based reporters

The Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian deputy ambassador over allegations that two London-based journalists have faced death threats from Tehran-backed agents over the reporting of the country’s protests. The news channel Iran International took precautionary steps to protect its reporters after being informed by the Metropolitan police earlier...
The Associated Press

Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon holds first meeting with PM Rishi Sunak

Nicola Sturgeon has met Rishi Sunak for the first time since he became prime minister. Scotland's first minister said the meeting was "cordial and constructive" despite the pair having "profound political disagreements". She said they discussed the cost of living crisis, the NHS and her desire for a second Scottish...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy