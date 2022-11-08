ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Freezing cold is here for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The freezing cold is here! It will be sunny, blustery and cold today. High 36 with wind chills in the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon. Mostly sunny and cold over the weekend. Saturday high 36. Sunday high 42. Cloudy Monday with a high of 42. Slight chance of light rain showers mixing with snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning. Decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon. High 39. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with lows below freezing next Wednesday through Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Staying cold this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight. Saturday will be another cold day, with highs in the mid-30s. Temps on Sunday will reach a high near 42 degrees. Looking at the workweek, there is a slight chance of showers mixing or changing to light snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Friday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We could see scattered showers and some thunderstorms into the evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s with wind chills in the 10s by Friday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Feeling like winter through next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warm & windy Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
PARKVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Taylor Swift adds second show at Arrowhead Stadium in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has added a second show in Kansas City, Missouri, for her "Eras Tour," which hits stadiums across the United States in 2023. There will be two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and July 8, featuring special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters knock down petroleum fire at manufacturing plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters have successfully snuffed out a fire at a manufacturing plant in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire department responded to a hazardous materials call at Vance Brothers, Inc. at around 3 a.m. Friday. Firefighters later discovered a petroleum tank had caught fire. Because the fire...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy