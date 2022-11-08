Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Freezing cold is here for Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The freezing cold is here! It will be sunny, blustery and cold today. High 36 with wind chills in the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon. Mostly sunny and cold over the weekend. Saturday high 36. Sunday high 42. Cloudy Monday with a high of 42. Slight chance of light rain showers mixing with snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning. Decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon. High 39. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with lows below freezing next Wednesday through Friday.
KMBC.com
Staying cold this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight. Saturday will be another cold day, with highs in the mid-30s. Temps on Sunday will reach a high near 42 degrees. Looking at the workweek, there is a slight chance of showers mixing or changing to light snow showers Monday night ending early Tuesday morning.
KMBC.com
Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
KMBC.com
Friday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We could see scattered showers and some thunderstorms into the evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s with wind chills in the 10s by Friday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer...
KMBC.com
Feeling like winter through next week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
KMBC.com
Warm & windy Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
KMBC.com
KC police talk about rideshare safety when going out for a night on the town
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some people, the weekend starts early. But what happens when you go out with friends and then are ready to leave before they do?. Using a rideshare app is an option. But KMBC 9 Investigates found it can be dangerous if you're not careful.
KMBC.com
Kansas City hospital beds filling up as RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Respiratory illnesses are filling up Kansas City hospital beds. Doctors warn of a perfect storm of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 all hitting at the same time. This will be the first year with COVID-19 mostly in the background and so it could test...
KMBC.com
Historic Skies restaurant to open for the holidays after an 11-year closure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years. Unfortunately, it won't be rotating and hasn't been able to since it shut down over a decade ago. However, the iconic Kansas City location still boasts one...
KMBC.com
Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Missouri Election Results: Looking forward at new measures in Missouri, and Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There weren't many surprises on the Missouri side of the state line on Election Day. Most polling predicted Missouri's senate seat remaining red, and that voters would see green on Amendment 3. Here's how some of the races and ballot issues in Missouri performed:. Missouri...
KMBC.com
Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
KMBC.com
Adopt-A-Family Drive for the Holidays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are teaming up with the Salvation Army again this year for our annual Adopt-A-Family Telethon. Last year 329 families and seniors were adopted during the telethon. That's 329 more Merry Christmases thanks to the generosity in our community. This year the need is even greater and the goal is to adopt400 families/seniors. From a holiday meal to gifts under the tree, you can help thousands of our neighbors have a merry holiday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police share tips to help deter potential intruders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates found property crimes, such as home burglaries, are up across the country. Kansas City is one of the top targets. So, KMBC set out to find some easy things we can all do to encourage potential intruders to stay away. The first...
KMBC.com
Issues with bent ballots cause problems for a limited number of voters in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Several voters in Wyandotte County, Kansas, reported having issues with their ballot during Tuesday's election. KMBC 9 spoke with Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Mike Abbott about the issue, which he says has been resolved. It’s believed three precincts were affected. No delays in delivering results...
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
KMBC.com
Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property
PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
KMBC.com
Taylor Swift adds second show at Arrowhead Stadium in July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has added a second show in Kansas City, Missouri, for her "Eras Tour," which hits stadiums across the United States in 2023. There will be two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and July 8, featuring special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams.
KMBC.com
Firefighters knock down petroleum fire at manufacturing plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters have successfully snuffed out a fire at a manufacturing plant in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire department responded to a hazardous materials call at Vance Brothers, Inc. at around 3 a.m. Friday. Firefighters later discovered a petroleum tank had caught fire. Because the fire...
KMBC.com
Off-duty Jackson County firefighter dies in crash south of Concordia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An off-duty Jackson County firefighter died in a crash on Thursday evening. Adam Williams, 31, a firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, was killed in the single-vehicle crash south of Concordia on Route E near Missouri Highway 23. He'd been with the...
