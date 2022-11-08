Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polls have opened in Virginia. People were waiting in line before polls opened at multiple voting precincts across Central Virginia.

In an Election Day press briefing, the Commissioner of Elections for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Susan Beales, said Virginia had a historic turnout in the number of Virginians who registered to vote. For this election 6.1 million people registered to vote in Virginia, there have never been more than 6 million registered in the state until now.

This was the first year Virginia allowed same-day voter registration, and those wishing to register had to do so in their respective districts.

According to Beales, 943,000 people voted early ahead of Election Day.

The 8News team will collect photos and stories throughout the day that are reflected in the updates below. For more updates, check out the latest election results . And if you have an Election Day tip or issue to report, email us at news@wric.com .

7 P.M.

Polls close across Virginia. Anyone still in line at their polling location will still be able to cast their vote tonight.

6:30 P.M.

At Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in Richmond, the latest voter count rounded out to 1,659 people at 6:15 p.m.

At George Wythe High School, 515 voters had arrived all day. Poll workers said the flow was steady, with no wait times throughout the day.

George Wythe High School in Richmond on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Credit: Tyler Hall/8News)

6 P.M.

Final voters are still trickling in Greenfield Elementary School in Richmond. As of 5:35 p.m., 1,293 ballots have been cast at the polling location.

Meanwhile, at Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico County, the voter county as of 5:45 p.m. was just under 1,500 voters. Despite other polling locations at schools in Central Virginia opening late due to schools being closed, poll workers at Lakeside say they were able to start without a hitch.

Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico County on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Credit: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

5:15 P.M.

It’s been smooth sailing today at Belmont Recreation Center in Henrico County. The latest voter count is 956, which poll workers say is a good turnout for the precinct.

Belmont Recreation Center in Henrico County. (Credit: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

4 P.M.

Poll workers at North Courthouse Library in Chesterfield County have seen a steady stream of voters throughout the day. The latest voter count is 542 people.

There has been some confusion from voters on their proper polling location. Around 200 people arrived to the library today thinking it was their polling location and had to receive instructions from poll workers on where to go instead.

North Courthouse Library in Chesterfield County. (Credit: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

3 P.M.

At Greenfield Elementary School in Richmond, voters polled on the Congressional race, Board of Supervisors, and a bond referendum in the district. More than 850 ballots had been cast as of 1:30 p.m.

Greenfield Elementary School in Richmond (Photo: Olivia Jaquith/ 8News)

1:30 P.M.

Voting chugged right along at Glen Allen Elementary School. According to poll officials, 980 votes had been cast as of 1 p.m.

Glen Allen Elementary School on Election Day (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)

12:30 P.M.

Poll workers at Libbie Mill Library in western Henrico said they’ve seen a good turnout so far — 512 votes have been cast as of 12:25 p.m., not including absentee ballots. Curbside voting is happening at the library as well.

12:20 P.M.

The precinct chief at Mount Olive Baptist Church confirmed that they had ballot box issues early in the morning. The ballot box was not counting automatically as expected, but the problem was resolved about 15 minutes after it came to the attention of poll workers. 292 people have voted at Mount Olive so far, and 8News was told that all votes cast while the ballot box was down will be counted.

Noon

Voters line up at Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Election Day.

Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Election Day. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News) Voters line up at Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Election Day. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News) Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Election Day. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News) Thelma Crenshaw Elementary School in Chesterfield County on Election Day. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

11:45 A.M.

8News has confirmed with poll workers the reason Elizabeth Redd Elementary’s polling location opened late is that they were unable to turn on the lights. A school representative was able to fix the issue around 6:30 a.m. As of 11:20 a.m., 247 people had voted at Elizabeth Redd.

Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School (Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)

At the United Nations Church polling location in Richmond, 206 voters had cast their ballot as of 11:15 a.m. Poll workers realized the machine was jamming when the location first opened and had voters redo their ballots. Poll workers then put the ballots in the machines once the problem was resolved around 6:45 a.m.

United Nations Church polling location in Richmond (Photo: Olivia Jaquith/ 8News)

10:45 A.M.

The Richmond registrar’s office has confirmed the Elizabeth Redd Elementary polling location opened late for voting. Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the late opening.

It has also been confirmed that the United Nations Church had issues with ballots jamming, but the issue has since been cleared up. All jammed ballots were able to be counted, according to a registrar official.

10 A.M.

At the Richmond Public Library, Election Day is running quickly and smoothly.

Election Day at the Richmond Public Library (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

9 A.M.

At the Dinwiddie High School polling location, early Tuesday morning the chief officer was having issues entering their password into the electronic poll book in order to match the voter’s name and address with the name and address listed in the system. To work around this issue, election officials checked in 27 voters using a paper poll book. By 6:20 a.m. the issue had been resolved, and all 27 voters were entered into the electronic poll book.

This issue did not affect the ballots, all of which were processed normally in the ballot scanner, according to the Voter Registration Office.

8 A.M.

In Chesterfield County, the Swift Creek Elementary School polling location was having technical difficulties. Poll workers said the electronic poll book was down. People were being allowed to vote, but the system was unable to confirm if they were actually registered to vote. Poll workers said the situation was “horrible” and blamed a “new computer system.”

Swift Creek Elementary School (Photo: 8News)

7 A.M.

The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you’ll be allowed to vote.

You will need to bring a form of ID to the polls.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid United States Passport

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Employer-issued photo ID card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

An ID Confirmation Statement

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, today’s voters will join thousands of voters who participated in casting their ballots early this year. This includes 35,299 people in Henrico, 49,975 in Chesterfield, 15,584 in Richmond and 14,098 in Hanover.

Morning voting got off to a rough start at Swansboro Elementary School in Richmond, where polling officials said there were two jams affecting voting machines in less than half an hour. The problem was quickly fixed, and there are no longer any issues.

Swansboro Elementary School (Photo: Allie Barefoot/8News)

Henrico County voters turned out to Short Pump Middle School to cast their ballot Tuesday morning.

Short Pump Middle School voting (Photo: Howie Williams/8News) Short Pump Middle School voting (Photo: Howie Williams/8News) Short Pump Middle School voting (Photo: Howie Williams/8News)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.