ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

MEPs want Elon Musk to come to European Parliament for Twitter grilling OLD

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tU7aR_0j2riMSO00

Elon Musk could be asked to appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about his takeover of Twitter .

MEPs from the liberal Renew group have written to the EU legislature's president asking her to invite the billionaire to attend a scrutiny session.

Dita Charanzová, the group's top MEP on the European Parliament’s internal market committee, said Twitter could not be left to become a "dystopian hellscape" and that EU laws had to be followed.

Mr Musk has said he will focus on promoting free speech on the platform, though he has said he will respect local regulations.

"The bird might be free, but European values and laws must still apply to Twitter," said Sophie in 't Veld, Renew's top MEP on the civil liberties and home affairs committee.

"Elon Musk might be the world’s wealthiest man, but no one is unaccountable. A hearing with Mr Musk in the European Parliament would be the opportunity for European lawmaker’s to scrutinise his actions and intentions."

She added: "The direction of travel is worrying; free speech, yes, but we won’t tolerate breaches of EU law or a return to the wild west."

MEPs previously grilled Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg at a committee hearing in May 2018. The format of that appearance was however criticised for allowing the tech billionaire to dodge questions.

Ms Charanzová added: "Twitter cannot become a dystopian hellscape. On the contrary, it must do even more than it has been doing to fight disinformation and hate.

"This is what Mr Musk actually signed up for, at least in Europe. He should come and see us so he can understand the European rules of the game. He has obligations under the Digital Services Act and the 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation, which Twitter is subject to."

Mr Musk's takeover of the platform has been fraught with controversy, with some users pledging to leave the website.

The billionaire has said he will change the website's policies to introduce a charge for "verification", a feature that helps users identify whether an account is in fact run by the person it presents itself as.

The website's new owner, who also owns US carmaker Tesla and rocketry company SpaceX, last week claimed "activist groups" were "pressuring advertisers" to stop working with the company – amid a drop in revenue. Some in the ad industry have however dismissed the claims and say they are more concerned about Mr Musk's own actions.

Around 50 per cent of the company's workforce has reportedly lost their jobs since the takeover in an apparent bid to cut cost.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk tells all Twitter staff to come back to the office and face ‘difficult times’

Elon Musk has told all Twitter staff to return to the office and face “difficult times ahead” in his first email to his employees, according to reports.Mr Musk had previously threatened to ban remote working before taking over the company. In an email sent late on Wednesday, he carried through on that decision, saying that only he could approve people to work from home.Much of Twitter’s workforce has been remote since the beginning of the pandemic. After that, Twitter announced that staff could work from home indefinitely, and many have relocated to work remotely.Instead, those employees who survived Mr Musk’s...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Shares a Nazi Meme Then Tells Twitter to Vote Republican

Life comes at you fast. Six months ago, Elon Musk wrote, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.” On Monday morning, weeks after buying the platform for $44 billion, he shared a meme featuring a Nazi soldier then told his 115 million followers to vote Republican in Tuesday’s midterms. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he wrote. Musk has faced criticism for snuffing out...
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy